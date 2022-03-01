‘Nothing to gain’ from new Cold War, says China at UN – International

Zhang Jun, Ambassador of China, Speaks During Urgent UN Meeting (photo: Kena Betancur / AFP)

“There is nothing to be gained” from a new Cold War, declared China’s ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun, this Monday (28), as he took the floor at the exceptional emergency meeting of the organization’s General Assembly, which should be held pronounce on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The Cold War ended a long time ago. The Cold War mentality based on clashing blocks must be abandoned. There is nothing to be gained by starting a New Cold War,” Zhang stressed.

In his brief but forceful speech, the Chinese representative said that “the sovereignty and integrity of all countries must be respected”, as well as “all the principles of the Charter of the United Nations”.

China, he said, “continues to work constructively to enable peace.”

The “security of one country must not depend on the security of another”, he maintained, before defending the resumption of dialogue between NATO, the European Union and Russia and “taking into account the legitimate security concerns” of all parties.

Under the title “Russia’s unprovoked armed aggression against Ukraine”, the 193 members of the UN Assembly are due to speak out on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.