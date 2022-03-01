Nurses and health administrators Campo Grande charge readjustment of food stamps · Jornal Midiamax

With the phrases “hello mayor, where are you? I came here just to see you”, dozens of public health workers from the municipality of Campo Grande gathered in front of the city hall – on Avenida Afonso Pena – to negotiate the claims of the category. The main one is the readjustment of the food stamp from R$ 240 to R$ 494 – along the same lines as the Municipal Guard.

The president of the Union of Nursing Professionals of the Municipality of Campo Grande, Ângelo Macedo, highlighted that today would be the first meeting with Mayor Marquinhos Trad and his secretaries. “We were informed that the mayor is not here. We will have an assembly on Thursday, the 3rd, and then we will return to resume the dialogue. There are two leaked meetings, but this time it won’t happen anymore”, said Ângelo Macedo.

Thiago Barateli, president of the Union of Servants of the Administrative Health of Campo Grande, evaluated that the mobilization made this Monday was very good. “It’s a shame the mayor isn’t here. We are going to hold an assembly to discuss the re-framing of the health administration to fulfill the job and salary plan, which did not happen; the food allowance and increased productivity of the SUS – Unified Health System – which is outdated, in addition to the appointment of a director in the technical responsibility coordination, within the Municipal Health Department”, Barateli detailed.

As civil servants of all categories have already received a linear readjustment of about 10%, the main demand is the equality of the food stamp in the amount of R$ 494. The two union presidents promise a Thursday (March 3) agitated. The goal is for servers to come together to give a higher density of servers, in order to increase the pressure for claims and close the deal as quickly as possible. The mayor did not comment on the matter. If the mayor does not receive the servers next Thursday, March 3, the risk of a strike will become greater, according to the category.