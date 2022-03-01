Oil giants leave Russia after war starts

Some of the biggest oil companies in the world have announced that they will leave Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. Shell announced this Monday, 28th, that it intends to leave its joint ventures with Gazprom and related entities, and that it will also end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

The announcement came a day after Britain’s BP abandoned its stake in Russian oil company Rosneft. According to experts, this exit could cost the company US$ 25 billion. Another who is also considering leaving the country is the Norwegian Equinor.

+What Russian billionaires aligned with Putin think about the war

In a statement, Shell said its decision includes a 27.5% stake in the Sakhalin-II liquefied natural gas facility, a 50% stake in Salym Petroleum Development and the Gydan energy venture. “We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we regret, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression that threatens European security,” the company said.

She also added that she will work through the detailed trade implications “including the importance of secure energy supply to Europe and other markets, in compliance with the relevant sanctions”.

know more

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat