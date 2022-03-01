Payroll Loan Simulator: Where to Find It

Are you in need of money? The payroll loan, which is deducted directly from the worker’s payslip or the retiree’s INSS benefit, is the lowest interest loan option on the market. But there are always doubts about exactly how much can be borrowed. Payroll loan simulator can help you with this task.

Several banks have these simulators, but they are only offered to their customers. The Central Bank offers a calculator, but it is not very accurate because it does not include some expenses.

What is a payroll loan simulator?

It is an online tool on banks’ digital platforms, so you can know the value and quantity of your installments and get an idea of ​​the average interest rate that will be charged. All this before taking out a payroll loan.

Where to find payroll loan simulator?

Offers online simulation for bank account holders. Other interested parties must attend the agencies.

Offers online simulation for bank account holders. Other interested parties must attend the agencies.

Offers online simulation for account holders. Other interested parties must attend the agencies.

Offers online simulation for account holders. Other interested parties must attend the agencies.

Central Bank has a calculator open to everyone

The simulator open to anyone is in the citizen’s calculator, on the Central Bank’s website.

You can, for example, find out how much you would pay in installments per month if you borrowed R$ 5,000.

Leave the “payment amount” field blank. Fill in the number of months you want to repay the loan (eg 24 months), the amount financed (R$5,000) and the monthly interest rate (eg 2.2% per month). By clicking on “calculate”, the simulator informs the result of the monthly installments. In this case, the value was R$ 270.38.

The value obtained in the simulation, however, is not what will be effectively disbursed, as the CET (Total Effective Cost) must be taken into account in order to calculate the IOF tax and other fees, such as the opening fee. credit.

Who can get a payday loan?

Have a job with a formal contract, and the company offers this benefit in agreement with a bank

be a civil servant

To be retired and pensioner of the INSS

The indebtedness limit is 35% of your net salary (after tax and other contributions). For example: If you earn R$1,000 net, the monthly discount cannot be greater than R$350. Of this total, 30 percentage points are used for any debt and five percentage points are used to pay only credit card debts.

Law No. 13,172, of 10.21.2015, established that the maximum loan limit is 35% of the salaries, earnings or benefits of federal civil servants, workers governed by the CLT and INSS retirees, with 5% exclusively for expenses and withdrawals. With credit card.

States and municipalities may set different discount and retention limits for their servers.

Advantages and Disadvantages of Payroll Loan

According to Miguel Ribeiro de Oliveira, executive director of Anefac (National Association of Finance, Administration and Accounting Executives), the advantage of those who ask for this loan is that, as it is a safe operation, in addition to the lower interest rate, the person may have a bigger loan. And even people with a dirty name can make this loan because of the guarantee.

The disadvantage, however, is that once the payroll loan is taken, the salary or benefit will be up to 35% lower every month, until the loan is paid. In other words: if the benefit is R$ 1,000, the person will have to live with R$ 650 per month until the debt is paid off.

“That is why it is necessary to think very carefully whether it is worth taking the loan, because, in a normal debt, the borrower has the right not to pay, assuming the consequences of this non-payment. But this does not happen in the payroll loan. in paper, and the only way out is to try to renegotiate”, says Oliveira.

An important tip from the economist is to finance for the shortest possible time, because the shorter the term, the lower the disbursement with interest.

Who is it recommended for?

According to Oliveira, the payroll loan is indicated:

To pay off expensive interest-bearing debts such as overdraft and credit card

To pay off debts whose non-payment causes serious problems for the debtor, such as paying for their own home, condominium, water and electricity bills, health insurance, children’s school, etc.

Not indicated:

To make consumer debts, such as changing the refrigerator at home, spending on travel, etc.

To invest money in the financial market, because no application yields the same interest charged by banks, even the smallest of them.

What if you lose your job?

If the person becomes unemployed, the bank can use up to 35% of the severance pay to pay off the loan.

If there is still a debt, this balance can be charged by debiting a current account or bank slip.