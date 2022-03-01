“Petrobras (PETR4) has no reason to follow international oil prices” – Money Times

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvawho leads the electoral race for a new term in the Palácio do Planalto, used his social networks, this Monday (28), to criticize the price policy of the Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4), which follows the international price of the Petroleum.

“There is no technical reason, there is no political or economic reason, for Petrobras to have taken the decision to internationalize the price of fuel”, said Lula, in a short video published.

In the eight years that I was president, I kept gasoline, diesel, gas with prices according to the Brazilian currency. There is no reason for the price of gasoline to be dollarized. Video: @ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/5wsHnojli0 — Lula (@LulaOficial) February 28, 2022

For the PT, the only reason for the state-owned company to follow the international price of oil is “to serve the interests of shareholders, especially New York shareholders”. Lula added that, in the eight years he presided over the country, Petrobras kept its prices pegged to the real.

The former president’s criticisms come as the world worries about a possible escalation in oil prices, pressured by Western sanctions on Russiaafter the country invaded the Ukraine.

Russian sanctions weigh on oil

Among the retaliations already announced, is the exclusion of Russian banks from the Swift system, which facilitates international transactions. Without access to Swift, companies and governments that buy gas and oil from Russia, the second largest producer of the commodity in the world, would find it difficult to complete transactions, increasing the risk of a supply crisis.

Experts estimate that the invasion of Ukraine is likely to lift oil above $100 a barrel. In the worst-case scenario, the price can hit $150. In this situation, gasoline at Brazilian stations would exceed R$ 10 per liter.