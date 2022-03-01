Photo shows hangar where Antonov-225, the world’s largest cargo plane, was after destruction – World

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Photo shows hangar where Antonov-225, the world’s largest cargo plane, was after destruction – World 8 Views

A British channel released, on Sunday (27), satellite images that show the destruction of the Gostomel airport in Kiev, where the world’s largest cargo plane was located. Antonov-225 Myria, made in Ukraine. The aircraft was destroyed during Russian bombing.

In the networks, internet users made a montage that shows the before and after of the place. Closer photos of the plane have not yet been released and it is not possible to specify the damage to the aircraft. Antonov, the manufacturing company, asked them to wait for an official note.

The model was a single edition and was manufactured in the 1980s, when the country was still part of the Soviet Union. The plane was 84 meters long and held more than 1,500 people, with a cargo capacity of 250 tons. From one wing to the other, it had the equivalent of a 29-story building, measuring 88.4 meters.

On Twitter, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba mourned the loss.


I want to receive exclusive content about the world

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court opens investigation into Ukraine – 28/02/2022

In a gesture that increases international pressure on Vladimir Putin, the prosecutor of the International …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved