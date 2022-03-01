Photo shows hangar where Antonov-225, the world’s largest cargo plane, was after destruction – World

A British channel released, on Sunday (27), satellite images that show the destruction of the Gostomel airport in Kiev, where the world’s largest cargo plane was located. Antonov-225 Myria, made in Ukraine. The aircraft was destroyed during Russian bombing.

In the networks, internet users made a montage that shows the before and after of the place. Closer photos of the plane have not yet been released and it is not possible to specify the damage to the aircraft. Antonov, the manufacturing company, asked them to wait for an official note.

Exact comparison between SkyNews footage (19:45 UTC) and Google Earth imagery of 🇺🇦Kyiv Gostomel Airport confirms that the hangar on fire is indeed the one used for housing Antonov An-225 reg. 🇺🇦UR-82060, now as a GIF: https://t.co/ALXQYsuoSW pic.twitter.com/VtbseJ4bTH — Gerjon | חריון (@Gerjon_) February 27, 2022

The model was a single edition and was manufactured in the 1980s, when the country was still part of the Soviet Union. The plane was 84 meters long and held more than 1,500 people, with a cargo capacity of 250 tons. From one wing to the other, it had the equivalent of a 29-story building, measuring 88.4 meters.

On Twitter, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba mourned the loss.

This was the world’s largest aircraft, AN-225 ‘Mriya’ (‘Dream’ in Ukrainian). Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya’. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail! pic.twitter.com/TdnBFlj3N8 — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 27, 2022