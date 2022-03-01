Pichau gaming chair: see six models to play or work | Which one to buy?

Pichau gaming chairs are a good option for those who need to play or work for long hours. That’s because, even entry-level models, with simple configurations, already have good ergonomics for those who spend a lot of time in front of the PC. Tilt adjustment and pillows in the lumbar and dorsal region, for example, are features that can be found in options from R$ 1,300 on Amazon, with the Pichau Donek II.

For users looking for more advanced configurations, it is possible to reach the price of R$ 2.6 thousand, with the Pichau Mercury, which has a synthetic material and suede coating. To understand the differences between the models and choose the ideal one, see below six Pichau gaming chairs available in Brazil. It is worth mentioning that, for our selection, we take into account criteria such as characteristics, materials used and evaluations.

1 of 7 The gaming chair is one of the most important components of the setup; see Pichau’s options — Photo: Disclosure/Unsplash The gaming chair is one of the most important components of the setup; see Pichau’s options — Photo: Disclosure/Unsplash

2 of 7 Pichau Donek II gaming chair has an inclination of up to 160 degrees — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon Pichau Donek II gaming chair has an inclination of up to 160 degrees — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon

The Pichau Donek II gaming chair seeks to offer ergonomics during many hours of gaming at a good cost-benefit ratio. The model has dense and firm foams throughout its construction, in addition to two pillows to accommodate the dorsal and lumbar region. In this way, it is recommended for any type of user who needs to spend long periods in front of the computer – whether a gamer or not.

Its inclination is another factor that can be interesting, as it reaches up to 160 degrees. Thus, it is possible to adjust the most comfortable position possible for you to use your PC. Its armrest, however, can be a negative point, as it is fixed, without padding or the possibility of adjustment.

On Amazon, consumers praised the quality of the model and gave it 5 stars out of 5 as a review. Most users highlighted the comfort and appearance of the chair, which pleases for its design. The criticisms were in relation to the assembly, which is not so simple. Being an entry option aimed at players and ordinary users looking for comfort at a good cost-benefit, it can be found for as low as R$ 1,300.

Pros: best value on the list and tilt up to 160 degrees;

Cons: Armrest is not adjustable.

3 of 7 Pichau Gallati model promises a lot of comfort for the user during hours of gaming — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon Model Pichau Gallati promises a lot of comfort for the user during hours of gaming — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon

The Pichau Gallati model is another interesting alternative for audiences who need to spend hours in front of the computer without experiencing discomfort in the spine. Its construction is also covered with dense and firm foams, which can provide more ergonomics, and comes with two pillows for the lumbar and dorsal regions. Its design is simpler than the previous model, which may please users who want a more discreet option.

Regarding the inclination, the chair is more advanced and can reach up to 180 degrees – that is, if the user wants to lay the model down completely, it is possible. A point to pay attention, however, are the arms without adjustment control or padding, which can be a negative point for more demanding users.

In Amazon reviews, consumers praised the quality of the Pichau gaming chair, which meets expectations for comfort and ergonomics. Its rating is 5 stars out of 5, and it is an option aimed at users who have a little more budget and are looking for a more discreet design, with greater inclination. It can be found for values ​​from R$ 1.4 thousand.

Pros: Discreet design and tilt of up to 180 degrees;

Cons: Armrest is not adjustable.

4 of 7 Pillows in the dorsal and lumbar region can help the user’s ergonomics while using the PC — Photo: Reproduction / Amazon Pillows in the dorsal and lumbar region can help the user’s ergonomics while using the PC — Photo: Reproduction / Amazon

Pichau Orion is very close to the second gaming chair on the list, with a discreet design, all in black, for values ​​from R$ 1,400. The similar price is justified by the features it offers, which are very similar to the previous option, with dense foams and pillows in the dorsal and lumbar region. It weighs 21kg and supports up to 130kg.

The inclination of the chair, in turn, is a little smaller, reaching up to 160 degrees. As with the previous model, this option also does not have adjustable arms. This means that, if the user wants, for example, to lift the support to find a more comfortable position, he cannot. It’s aimed at users who want more discreet setups and don’t bother with lower angle tilt.

Pros: Simple black design and tilt up to 160 degrees;

Cons: Armrest is not adjustable.

5 of 7 Pichau Omega model has an inclination of up to 180 degrees — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon Pichau Omega model has an inclination of up to 180 degrees — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon

Pichau Omega is a higher cost option that offers the main features sought after by consumers, such as dense and firm foams and pillows for the lumbar and dorsal region. An interesting point is about the size of the cushion that is on the back, which is much larger than the standard sold in other chairs. It weighs 27kg and supports up to 150kg.

The inclination also reaches up to 180 degrees, which allows you to lay the chair down completely. In this version, the user can also lift and turn the armrests to find a more comfortable position. Indicated for users who have a bigger budget and are looking for a more adaptable model, it can be found for approximately R$ 1.6 thousand.

Pros: up to 180º tilt and adjustable armrest;

Cons: High price on the market.

6 of 7 Construction of the Pichau Apollo gaming chair is made of suede and synthetic leather — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon Construction of the Pichau Apollo gaming chair is made of suede and synthetic leather — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon

With a different construction from the other models on the list, Pichau Apollo is suitable for users looking for premium versions. Its metal structure is entirely covered in synthetic material and suede, with dense foams and cushions for greater ergonomics during working hours or playing games. It is a robust model, which weighs about 30kg and supports up to 180kg.

Although it has a premium construction, the chair’s inclination is lower than the other models presented, reaching only 155 degrees. On the other hand, the arms are adjustable, which can improve support for users. Indicated for those who have a budget and need an option with a stronger structure, it can be found for from R$ 2.6 thousand.

Pros: Premium construction and coating, adjustable armrest;

Cons: Quite high price on the market.

7 of 7 Pichau Mercury is a gaming chair known for its advanced ergonomics — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon Pichau Mercury is a gaming chair known for its advanced ergonomics — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon

Finally, the Pichau Mercury gaming chair is also intended for users looking for premium models. Although its price is very similar to the previous option, its construction is almost entirely in synthetic material, with only suede details. This, together with the pillows in the lumbar and dorsal regions, can also provide hours of great comfort, but it can be uncomfortable for those who prefer another type of fabric.

The inclination reaches 155 degrees, a little less than the first chairs on the list, but the armrest is adjustable and promises to make the user’s ergonomics even more adequate. Regarding the value, it can cost up to about R$ 2.6 thousand. It can withstand up to 180kg and is recommended for budget users looking for more resistant and robust options.

Pros: Premium construction and coating, adjustable armrest;

Cons: Highest price on the list.

Transparency note: amazon and TechTudo maintain a commercial partnership. By clicking on the store link, TechTudo can earn a share of sales or other compensation. The prices mentioned may vary and the availability of the products is subject to stocks. The values ​​indicated in the text refer to the month of March 2022.