‘Playing tennis, I saw that my body can do more’, says athlete with paralysis – 03/01/2022

It was at the beginning of 2021, researching Paralympic sports and athletes with disabilities on the internet, that Vinicius Schmidt, 32, decided he was going to compete in high-performance tennis competitions and try to reach the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

With a congenital motor disability, the diversity and inclusion consultant for companies was born in Florianópolis and always liked sports, but had never thought of being a high-performance athlete. “The person with a disability is always seen in a place of limitation, of incapacity. So, I ended up doubting myself and I thought it was not possible”, he says, who in the physical education classes at school had to stay on the bench, just watching colleagues do exercises.

Vinícius started playing tennis as hobby in 2009, when met a project aimed at people in wheelchairs in college, during his first degree – he majored in journalism and then in psychology.

The big turning point, however, happened when he discovered the trajectory of the North American Nicholas Taylor, a professional wheelchair tennis player, champion of 11 Grand Slams tournaments (the most important of the modality) and gold medal in the 2004, 2008 and 2008 Paralympic Games. 2012

“Until then, I practiced sport for fun, for leisure, with friends. I had never considered competing. But Nick’s story made me believe that it was possible to play at a high level”, recalls Vinicius.

With inspiration, the Santa Catarina native made a support to hold the racket on the wrist, an adaptation similar to the one the North American athlete used to play, and sought a coach to conduct his sports preparation. In parallel, he also started to dedicate himself to CrossFit, to make his body stronger for competitions and to get to know himself better.

“It was a way of understanding that my body could do more, that I could go beyond my limits. Doing exercises that were impossible before and lifting weights that I had no idea,” says Vinicius, who currently uses a motorized chair.

Training routine and a goal: the 2024 Paralympics

Vinicius has been training hard and has set himself an ambitious goal: to reach the Paris Paralympics. He knows it won’t be easy to get on the circuit in such a short time, but he says he won’t stop trying because of that.

Full of discipline and determination, his aim now is to develop conditioning, strength, power and range of motion. To that end, he practices tennis two to three times a week and does CrossFit three times. Each workout lasts one hour.

Vinicius combines his sports routine with his consulting work for companies. However, the pace of training should increase in 2022. This is because he intends to participate in many tennis championships.

Together with the coach, the consultant will outline a strategy to participate in these competitions. For him, they will be opportunities to test the techniques and tactics he has been learning and analyze what needs to be improved. “The idea is to see how I do competing for real and also to rank towards the Paralympics”, he explains.

In addition to sports preparation, he, who is vegetarian, is monitored by a nutritionist and follows a specific diet to keep his health up to date and ensure the supply of proteins, carbohydrates and all the nutrients necessary for an athlete.

On his way to Paris, Vinicius says he will start to seek support and sponsorship. In this way, he hopes to be able to change his sports equipment.

Sport as empowerment

From physical education classes at school — where he only watched his classmates practicing exercises — to his plans for the Paralympics, a lot changed in Vinícius’ life. For him, sport played an important role in his maturity and self-esteem.

Self-doubt is something very common for people with disabilities, because the world all the time tells us that we can’t do this, we can’t do that. Tennis has helped me overcome these disability narratives and see that my body can do more!”

He, who used to put himself in a position of codependency, needing someone around for his demands, gained more self-confidence to do things alone, as well as focus and motivation to follow his dreams.

By changing his status from spectator and sports fan to someone who practices a sport and trains in search of high performance, Vinicius came to know all the power that his body has and was asleep. Now, nobody holds him. It’s matchpoint!