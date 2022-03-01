Pokémon Scarlet & Violet – Check the list of classic Pokémon already confirmed for the Pokédex of the new region – Switch Brasil

The Pokemon Company and Nintendo, along with developers Game Freak and Creatures Inc., recently announced pokemon scarlet and pokemon violet for the Nintendo Switch.

Very little is known about the games officially other than the publicized that it is an unprecedented generation of Pokémon in an unprecedented traditional RPG of the franchise for the first time in a vast open world full of nature and cities scattered around the region.

The trailer shown by the companies brought several Pokémon that will be present in this region, coming from other classic locations from Kanto to the most recent Galar.

Below, you can see the list of confirmed monsters:

Pikachu

Raichu

meowth

persian

Psyduck

Golduck

Magnemite

magneton

Chansey

Pichu

hoppi

Skiploom

jumpluff

blissey

larvitate

Pupitar

Tyranitar

Wingull

pelipper

swablu

Altaria

seviper

starly

staravia

staraptor

combee

Vespiquen

Drifloon

drift

happy

Riolu

lucario

Magnezone

petilyl

liligant

Zorua

Zoroark

Flabébé

floette

florges

Clauncher

Clawitzer

Bounsweet

Steenee

Tsareen

stonjourner

Remember if what is a list preliminary and not final from the games Pokédex, which should contain hundreds of little monsters with dozens of classics.

pokemon scarlet and pokemon violet are scheduled to be released worldwide in late 2022.