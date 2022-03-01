Police officers and health professionals in SP have their salary readjusted as of this Tuesday (1st)

Police officers, correctional officers and health professionals begin to receive, as of this Tuesday (1st), the salary increase of 20%. O announcement had been made by the governor of São PauloJoão Doria (PSDB), in a press conference on Thursday, February 10th.





Salaries will be readjusted by 20% for police officers and correctional officers, also by 20% for health professionals and 10% for other civil servants, as confirmed by the governor on his social networks.

According to the government, the state of São Paulo currently has 541,133 civil servants. The 195,000 from other areas will also have a 10% readjustment on their payrolls. The adjustment, according to the governor, includes active and inactive servers.

On the occasion of the announcement, Vice-Governor Rodrigo Garcia explained that a 2nd class soldier of the Military Police, with an initial salary of R$ 2,574, who receives a 20% readjustment, with benefits of R$ 2,734.77, will to receive a total of R$ 5,823.57.

At the press conference on February 10, the State Secretary for Health, Jean Gorinchteyn, highlighted the importance of health professionals, especially in the last two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. “We risked our lives when there was no vaccine, we knew that a large number of our staff got sick, we feared the virus and we stayed there,” Gorinchteyn said.

The Union of Police Delegates of the State of São Paulo informed, through a note, that it received the announcement of the readjustment “as a breath for the police class”. The government, according to the entity, “recovers the salaries of police officers within its period of administration, since the inflation accumulated since the beginning of the Doria administration adds up to 19.43%”.





“The 20% readjustment is a fair recognition to police officers, and also to health professionals, servers who continued working during the pandemic, putting their lives and the lives of their families at risk”, declared the union.

The president of Sindpesp, Raquel Gallinati, said that the adjustment will help the families of security agents. “The readjustment is welcome and offers a financial respite to the families of all police officers in São Paulo, even though it is far from fulfilling the governor’s promise to make the Civil Police the best paid in Brazil”, she says.

Sindpesp reinforced, however, the deficit of more than 15 thousand positions and salaries for the category, even after the announcement.