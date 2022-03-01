Popular, cheap and tasty: do you know the health benefits of bananas?

In our busy daily lives, we look for practical foods that can be consumed easily. At these times, we usually use something tasty, nutritious and gives us a good dose of satiety. How about replacing industrialized snacks with a fruit rich in minerals and vitamins? Today, March 1st, we will talk about banana here at Casa & Agro, from Tecnonotícias, as well as its various consumption benefits for health in general.

The practicality of banana makes it a great quick snack. You know those times when you’re hungry but don’t have time to eat a full meal? This fruit is ideal for these moments.

Rich in nutrients, bananas are an excellent choice for those looking for more health.

We often use haste as an excuse for not eating well. So, we end up eating unhealthy and high-calorie snacks. This fruit, very traditional here in Brazilian lands, is here to change this condition.

Because, perhaps because of its popularity in Brazil, many people believe that the banana originated right here. But, in fact, it came from China, adapting perfectly to our soils and climates.

Some benefits of fruit consumption

Among people who practice physical exercises, it is a great ally in the fight against cramps. For those who suffer from depression, bananas can be a good tool to improve mood and ensure a sense of well-being.

Potassium, a powerful nutrient, supports heart health. It is responsible for strengthening the heart muscle. In addition, it also helps control sodium in our system, which contributes to the control of hypertension, one of the diseases that increasingly affects Brazilians.

One of the biggest advantages of consuming bananas is their versatility, as they can be eaten anywhere, anytime. They also adapt, in addition to sweet dishes, to savory dishes, such as farofa, among others.

Even in the drink, the fruit is wonderful. To do this, just beat banana, milk, apple and papaya in the proportion you like. That way, you’ll have a meal full of nutrients that will satisfy you for a long time.

So, after reading this article, don’t use the excuse of the day to day rush to not eat well. Make use of practical foods, such as banana, and put a dose of health in your routine. Vary your preparations and explore the many potentialities of this delicious fruit.

