Project includes rules for the care of people with disabilities in the Health Plans Law – News

02/25/2022 – 08:17

Antônio Augusto/Chamber of Deputies Daniel: rules for people with disabilities or rare diseases have to be different

Bill 105/22 amends the Health Plans Law to include specific rules on the care provided by private health plans to people with disabilities or rare diseases.

The proposal was presented to the Chamber of Deputies by deputy João Daniel (PT-SE).

“In the context of supplementary health, it is not uncommon for people with disabilities and rare diseases to be denied the performance of essential procedures, on the grounds that the current law does not support a certain type of coverage. However, when it comes to individuals with this type of health impairment, the enjoyment of consultations or procedures is essential for their well-being”, justifies the parliamentarian.

Current law

Today, according to the current law, no one can be prevented from participating in private health plans due to a disability.

João Daniel’s proposal goes further by establishing that plan operators must guarantee comprehensive and adequate care for people with disabilities and people with rare diseases, not being able to impose any undue restrictions on them.

The text defines comprehensive and adequate care as one that fully complies with the request of the assistant physician, who defines the best therapeutic intervention or treatment for the patient, provided that the necessary inputs are registered by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and the procedures have been recognized by the competent authorities.

The proposed measure does not include the search or supply of drugs for home treatment, except as provided for.

Multiprofessional service

Operators that do not offer the necessary coverage for multi-professional care provided for in the project may have to fully reimburse expenses with non-accredited professionals.

According to the text, multiprofessional care for people with disabilities and people with rare diseases encompasses the assistance of trained and specialized professionals in the indicated areas; and coverage of unlimited sessions with health professionals indicated by the attending physician, such as psychologists and speech therapists.

Oversight

It will be up to the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) and consumer protection agencies to monitor and investigate complaints for non-compliance with the established rules.

The operator that fails to comply with the rules will be subject to a fine and the cancellation of the operating authorization, among other sanctions. The amounts resulting from the collection of fines will be used to train, train and improve the working conditions of professionals who work with people with disabilities and people with rare diseases in the Unified Health System (SUS).

Procedure

The project is in conclusive character and will be analyzed by the Commissions for the Defense of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities; of Social Security and Family; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

Reporting – Noéli Nobre

Editing – Natalia Doederlein