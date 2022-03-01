Projection shows what the new generation of the Honda CR-V 2023 should look like | cars

Kolesa.RU Projection New Honda CR-V reveals the possibility of aligning the SUV’s design with the latest releases

It’s been almost a year since the new generation of the Honda CR-V was spotted in testing. However, nothing is said about the news officially. In parallel, it is already possible to find patent records on the internet that reveal more details about the new SUV. From this, the website Kolesa.ru made a very plausible projection of its look.

Everything indicates that the New Honda CR-V

will be in line with Honda’s announced 2020 goals of having a more robust design, especially for its SUVs.

Kolesa.RU The rear may even arrive with more news than projected

The log image shows that the CR-V

will have a longer hood than the current one. The SUV is expected to get bigger and, thus, will have a greater distance from the new HR-V. Despite everything, we still have to wait for further confirmations, since Honda has not yet announced when it will present the new CR-V

.

Among the biggest doubts that remain is the lack of knowledge about how the life of the car in Brazil will be. Rumors are already circulating about its development. It is not known if it is being developed exclusively for the North American market, or if markets like Europe and Japan would abandon the SUV to bet on a new one, smaller and also using the Civic platform, getting even closer to the Toyota Corolla Cross.