Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court opens investigation into Ukraine – 28/02/2022

In a gesture that increases international pressure on Vladimir Putin, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, decided to open investigations into the war in Ukraine. This is the first stage of a possible lawsuit against those responsible for the attacks.

“I have decided to proceed with opening an investigation into the situation in Ukraine as soon as possible,” the prosecutor said on Monday.

Ukraine is not part of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. This means that you cannot forward a complaint to the prosecutor.

“But it has twice exercised its prerogatives to legally accept the Court’s jurisdiction over alleged crimes under the Rome Statute that take place on its territory, should the Court choose to exercise it,” he said.

The first declaration submitted by the Government of Ukraine accepted the ICC’s jurisdiction with respect to alleged crimes committed on Ukrainian territory from 21 November 2013 to 22 February 2014. The second declaration extended this open period of time to cover the alleged crimes in progress committed throughout the territory of Ukraine as of February 20, 2014.

“I have reviewed the Office’s findings arising from the preliminary examination of the situation in Ukraine and confirmed that there is a reasonable basis for proceeding with the opening of an investigation,” he said.

According to him, “there is a reasonable basis to believe that both the alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity were committed in Ukraine in relation to the events already evaluated during the preliminary examination of the Office”.

“Given the expansion of the conflict in recent days, it is my intention that this investigation will also cover any new alleged crimes that fall within the jurisdiction of my Office and that are committed by any party to the conflict in any part of Ukraine’s territory,” he said.

To move the case forward, the prosecutor indicated that he requested additional budget support and voluntary contributions to support the process.

“I will continue to closely monitor developments on the ground in Ukraine, and I once again call for restraint and strict adherence to the applicable rules of international humanitarian law.”