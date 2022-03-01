Putin announces drastic measures to support the anti-sanction ruble – International

Putin’s decree displeased Russian tycoons, who spoke out publicly (photo: Sergei GUNEYEV / SPUTNIK / AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday lashed out at sanctions imposed by what he called the Western “empire of lies” in response to the Ukrainian invasion, and announced drastic measures to stem the ruble’s fall.

Read more: What is the economic impact of the sanctions in Russia and in the world?

According to a decree published on the Kremlin’s website, residents of Russia will be banned from transferring money abroad from Tuesday. In addition to this first measure, Russian exporters will be obliged, as of today, to convert 80% of their foreign currency income earned since January 1 into rubles.

The ruble has fallen to historic lows today since the opening of trading on the Moscow Stock Exchange, and closed trading at 94.6 per dollar, compared to 83.5 before the Ukraine invasion.

To defend the national economy and currency from the impact of Western sanctions, the Central Bank of Russia announced in a statement on Monday that it would raise its basic interest rate by 10.5 percentage points to 20%.

The United States, the European Union and other countries have announced that they will exclude some Russian banks from the Swift international bank payment system and from any transactions with the Central Bank of Russia. Commercial reprisal measures were also announced, such as the closing of airspace to Russian planes across Europe.

Russian TV showed footage of a meeting between Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Russian Central Bank President Elvira Nabiullina and the director general of the country’s largest bank, Sberbank, to respond. only healthy.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged earlier that the Western powers’ sanctions were “harsh” and posed a “problem”, but that Russia had “all the potential necessary to compensate for the damage”. The Kremlin has not announced any additional measures in response to the sanctions.

“The measures taken reduce volatility,” said AFP Alexei Vedev, an analyst at economic institute Gadar. “The uncertainty is huge and the central bank is acting with reason,” he added.

worried tycoons

In a rare reaction, Russian tycoons publicly expressed their displeasure. “It’s a real crisis and real crisis experts are needed. We must absolutely change economic policy and put an end to all this state capitalism,” Oleg Deripaska, a billionaire creator of the aluminum giant Rusal, wrote on the messaging app Telegram. He said he expects from the government “clarifications and clear comments on economic policy for the next three months.”

For Serguei Khestanov, macroeconomic advisor at Open Broker, Russia still has room. “As long as there are no real sanctions on Russian exports, especially oil and gas, there will be no catastrophe,” he said, although “people will, of course, feel” the effects.

Concerned, some Russians preferred to withdraw their savings from the bank. That was the case for Svetlana Paramonova, 58, who wants to withdraw all her money “to keep it at home. Safer, since we no longer understand what happens.”