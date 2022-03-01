Putin bans Russian residents from sending money abroad – News









Due to Western sanctions motivated by the invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin decreed this Monday (28) several measures to contain the ruble fallincluding a ban on residents transferring currency abroad, the Kremlin announced.

According to a decree published on the Kremlin’s website, Russian residents will be banned from transferring foreign currency from this Tuesday (1st).

In addition, exporters in the country will be forced to convert 80% of income earned in foreign currencies into rubles since January 1, 2022.











The announcement of these measures coincides with an attempt by the government to strengthen the Russian economy’s defenses against sanctions announced by Western countries in reaction to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The United States, members of the European Union and other countries have announced the exclusion of some Russian banks from the Swift international bank payment system and from any transactions with the Central Bank of Russia.

This last measure aims to neutralize part of the gigantic foreign exchange reserves that Russia has accumulated in recent years, mainly thanks to its revenues from oil activities.

The sale of foreign exchange is one of the main tools used by countries when they want to support their national currency. However, this Monday, the ruble sank against the dollar and against the euro in the opening of markets, reaching lows.

Western sanctions prompted Russia’s Central Bank to sharply raise its benchmark interest rate to 10.5 points (20%) to limit inflation.







































