Putin is frustrated with invasion and has outbursts of anger, says newspaper

After six days of fighting in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin appears to be not enjoying the outcome of the fighting. This is what NBC News, a famous US media outlet, says, stating that the Russian leader is increasingly frustrated, apparently not getting the results he expected, with the speed he imagined.

According to information from former officials and current members of US intelligence agencies, Putin would be increasingly nervous about the progress of the invasion.

In addition to economic sanctions, which caused the ruble to fall by 40% and made the Russian stock market not open on Monday (28/2), Putin may also be concerned about his military strength, which, despite being superior to the Ukrainian, seems to encounter resistance during combat. According to the Ukrainian government, more than 3,500 Russian soldiers have been killed in combat.

The situation, according to the vehicle, led Putin to have unusual outbursts of rage, especially for a former officer of the KGB, the secret service of the former Soviet Union. According to NBC News sources, the targets of the Russian’s rage attacks would be his subordinates.

Belonging to a family of blue-collar workers, Vladimir grew up on the Russian outskirts of St Petersburg and dreamed of becoming a spy. He studied law and then joined the Russian secret service, the KGB, in 1975. Later, he began political life as deputy mayor of St. Petersburg. In 1999, he became Prime Minister, and the following year, after the resignation of then-President Boris Yeltsin, he was elected President of Russia. Shortly after assuming the presidency, he successfully led Russian troops to attack Chechnya during the 2nd Chechnya War, which made him grow in popularity. In 2004, Putin was re-elected and then signed the Kyoto Protocol, a document that made him responsible for reducing greenhouse gases released by Russia. Following the Russian constitution, which prevented him from serving more than two consecutive terms, the former KGB supported his prime minister Dmitri Medvedev in the elections that would succeed him. In 2012, however, he was elected again for a new six-year term, despite strong opposition. In 2014, he divorced Ludmila, with whom he had been married since 1983 and has two daughters. In the same year, he led Russian troops for the annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea. The following year, he supported the war that took place in Syria and sent soldiers to help the regime of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad. Despite all the global disapproval of acts of war, Putin managed to be elected in 2018 for another six years, with a significant advantage over his opponents. Due to the law he sanctioned in 2021, Putin will be able to run in the next two elections and, if elected, stay in power until 2036. Recently, after demanding that the West guarantee that Ukraine, which borders Russian territory, would not join NATO, it reformed the enmity between the countries. The conflict, which sparked worldwide alert, gained new chapters after Putin ordered, on February 25, 2022, troops to invade Ukraine using military weapons. Despite warnings of sanctions from other nations, the Russian president went ahead with the attempt and started the war.

In an interview with NBC, former CIA director John Brennan stated that Putin does not look the same as before. “He’s not the same cold-blooded, clear-eyed dictator he was in 2008,” he declared. Members of intelligence agencies interviewed by the newspaper also say that these changes in Putin may pose a risk of increasing the violence of the conflict.

Member of the United States Senate Intelligence Select Committee, Senator Marco Rubio stated that Putin’s frustration could escalate the conflict to other spheres.

“Putin’s legitimacy was built on the image of the strong leader who restored Russia to the superpower after the disasters of the 1990s. Now the economy is in shambles and the military is being humiliated and its only tools to re-establish the balance of power with the West are cyber and nuclear weapons,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

In the Russian press, however, the tone of the main state vehicles continues to be restrained, with daily updates on the conflict, news about sanctions suffered by the country and few appearances by Vladimir Putin.