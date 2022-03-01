Putin signs decree banning the transfer of foreign currency abroad

From February 28, companies with economic activities outside the country must convert 80% of their revenues into rubles.

Alexey NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / AFP Putin takes steps to defend Russia from Western sanctions



The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, signed this Monday, 28, a decree that prohibits the transfer of foreign currency abroad. The measure is already in effect and reads as follows: “residents engaged in economic activities abroad will be required to make a mandatory sale of foreign currency in the amount of 80% of the amount of foreign currency credited to their accounts as part of foreign trade contracts with non-residents”, declares the decree.

These actions were taken as a way of defending Russia from Western sanctions that expelled Russian banks from the Swift system and caused the ruble to depreciate by almost 30%, forcing Moscow to turn around to secure other measures, such as raising the interest rate from 9.5% to 20% to support financial stability and protect the population’s economies. The decree announced during the afternoon also has another ban, which will be implemented from Tuesday, 29, when it will no longer be possible to carry out “foreign exchange operations related to the supply of foreign currency by residents to non-residents and the transfer of foreign currency for accounts opened with banks and other financial market organizations outside the Russia”.