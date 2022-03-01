Putin started this war in 1999

Vladimir Putin, who tries to be the “new emperor” of Russia, did not start this war against Ukraine, NATO and the European Union on February 24th – five days ago – nor in 2014, when he invaded Crimea, which was part of Ukrainian territory, but which the Russians considered part of their nation. In fact, the Russian dictator imagines, in his neurotic subconscious, that Ukraine should continue to belong to the Russian Federation, from which it became independent in 1991, with the end of the Soviet Union (the dreaded USSR). In that year, a major economic crisis affected the Russians, which after the second war became the second largest economy in the world, only behind the USA, which, at the time, led Russian President Mikail Gorbachev to implement Glasnost, the opening of the communist regime. It was an attempt to transform it into a nation with more democratic freedoms, entry into the market economy, etc., which led to the dissolution of the socialist state, with several states of its federation becoming independent, including Ukraine, one of the first states to fall out of the suffocating dictatorship of the USSR.

Since 1991, therefore, Ukraine has been independent from Russia, and has been getting closer to the West (ie the USA, Western Europe, NATO and the countries that could take it out of the conservative, anti-democratic and dictatorial shackles of Russia, also created in 1991, with the end of the USSR). This movement, triggered the yellow light of the most radical and conservative Russians, who saw almost all of their “former colonies” – such as Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, which were previously part of their territory and the Warsaw Pact, based in Moscow since 1955 – sided with NATO and the Americans. So much so that, in 1999, when Vladimir Putin assumed the presidency of Russia for the first time (he has been in power for 20 years, with a term until 2024 and seems to intend to remain in office until the end of his life), he warned the American president Bill Clinton that NATO and its 30 member countries were extrapolating and attracting other socialist countries from the defunct Warsaw Pact (signed in Poland in 1955, as a counterpoint to the creation of NATO, in 1954, based in Brussels, in Belica). He was clear with Clinton, saying that if the Americans added new socialist countries to NATO, he would go to war.

War threats began in 1999

Nobody paid much attention to Putin’s threats. Everyone thought he was an autocrat without any strength, given Russia’s economic fragility and that he had a huge foreign debt, with the people starving, soldiers who didn’t even have food in their military exercises. In short: Putin had a broken nation on his hands. The Americans understood that he would not have the minimum strength to oppose the immense power of the member countries that supported NATO (in addition to the USA, almost all the seven members of the G-7 are in the North Atlantic Treaty, all except Russia, including the English, French, Italian, etc.). But Putin has achieved an extraordinarily negative feat. It determined the closure of the regime, ending Gorbachev’s Glasnost, and began to emerge from the economic crisis thanks to high oil and gas prices – Russia is the second largest oil producer in the world, only after Saudi Arabia – and the Russians returned to speak loudly.

Even so, time passed and Putin continued not to accept NATO’s harassment of his neighbors. Countries like Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Albania and the Czech Republic, for example, have joined NATO, infuriating Putin and Russia’s most conservative politicians. To continue with high morale domestically, he waged regional wars against Chechnya and Georgia, his former territories, and that paid off. Putin came out strengthened internally, which guaranteed him several “re-elections”. The same happened when he invaded Ukraine and took the Crimea back (this territory was donated by the Russians to Ukraine after the separation in 1991, by ex-president Yeltsin, still in the 1990s, as a “gift”, in order to satisfy the Ukrainian “revolts”).

It so happens that, thanks to the project to recover the Russian economy, due to better oil and gas prices, the 2000s were glorious years for the Russian dictator. But after 2013, with the “orange” revolts in countries that left socialism to become liberal and linked to the West, the European Union and NATO, Putin was once again questioned internally and had to, once again, rebuild his repression machine to internal opposition, having those who challenged him killed, imprisoned in icy Siberia or poisoned, as the Russians have historically always done. And with Putin it was never different. He wants to compare himself to the butcher Josef Stalin, who spent 30 years in the power of the USSR and was considered the greatest murderer of humanity, with millions of his compatriots dead, second only to Hitler. The fact is that Putin started to blame the USA/NATO/European Union for being “making the head” of their former colonies or countries that lived in their orbit, with ideals of democracy, free trade, freedom of the press and Western practices that they challenged his retrograde, autocratic and disgusting mentality.

So, from threat to threat, came the Trump administration, which received help from the machine to rig elections and fake news from Russians, incredibly supported by Putin. It was for this reason that Trump wanted to weaken NATO, not paying for maintenance expenses. This again gave Putin space to give his demonstrations of power, which strengthened his idea of ​​invading Ukraine. Without Trump in the American government, Putin decided to go all or nothing, making a serious warning with the invasion of Ukraine: don’t push my neighbors to NATO. I don’t want to see the missiles and atomic weapons of the North Atlantic Treaty allies in my backyard, which in this case is Ukraine.

It is for no other reason that Putin only invaded Ukraine under Biden, although he had been planning this war for many, many years, possibly since 1999. As a true agent formed by the KGB, the USSR’s spy agency, he learned everything on tactics of war, put into practice now with this bloody confrontation in Ukraine. It is worth remembering that the two peoples are practically one and the same. It is a fratricidal struggle, of brothers attacking brothers. Kiev, which was once the capital of Russia in the 9th century, predates the existence of Moscow, which emerged in the 12th century (always remembering that the two countries were one and the same until 1991).

Bolsonaro: Allied to Dictatorships That Support Putin

The point is that Putin has gone too far. He bared his teeth with the nuclear tests a few days before the invasion, to refresh everyone’s memory. After all, it has almost 4,500 atomic artifacts, of which 45 submarines are equipped with this type of high-destruction weapon. It was a warning to NATO and its allies. But what Putin did not expect was the worldwide reaction to his follies. The world is uniting against him. Putin, the bloodthirsty dictator, is getting lonely. The US, for its part, got it right by imposing sanctions against the Russians, blocking their US bank accounts, including their dollar reserves invested in the US treasury (China also has $1 trillion in US bonds) and this will break Russia. , in case she insists on continuing this insane war. Another thing that is choking Russians is the exclusion of their banks from Swift, the international banking system.

Without being able to make financial transactions, the Russians will not be able to sell oil or gas, in addition to their commodities (wheat) or buy the food they need, such as beef. In fact, Brazil is the largest exporter of meat to Russia. After all, the Russians cannot raise cattle in their icy territory. The animals would become meat popsicles. There, temperatures reach minus 38 degrees and no food crop can be produced at that temperature. In this way, Putin managed to unite the whole world against him. Except, of course, countries with crazy and undemocratic presidents, as is the case with Bolsonaro’s Brazil, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. A worldwide shame.

