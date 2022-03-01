Putin’s Demands for Ending the Invasion: Recognition of Crimea and ‘Demilitarization’ of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, this Monday (28), conditioned the end of the invasion of Ukraine with the recognition of Crimea as a Russian territory and the ‘demilitarization’ of the Ukrainian state. . The information is from AFP.

Putin demanded “recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea, an end to the demilitarization and denazification of the Ukrainian state and the guarantee of its neutral status” as prerequisites for any deal, the Kremlin said in a statement released after the call.

The Russian president stressed that the resolution of the conflict “would only be possible if Russia’s legitimate security interests are unconditionally taken into account”, according to the Kremlin.

“The Russian side is open to negotiations with representatives of Ukraine and hopes that they will lead to the expected results”, assured the Russian presidency. Macron and Putin were referring to the talks between Kiev and Moscow that took place on Monday in Belarus.

In March 2014, Crimea was taken over by Russian troops and annexed to the country. Since then, the international community, especially Western NATO-led countries, has not recognized Crimea as being part of Russia. The region is considered by most countries as a Ukrainian territory under Russian occupation.

‘Demilitarization’ and ‘denazification’ had already been anticipated by Putin on the first day of conflicts in Ukraine as conditions for any negotiation. The demand seeks a ‘neutrality’ of the Ukrainian state and also seeks to bar the country’s entry into NATO, which would keep Ukraine out of the military alliance with the West.

Representatives from Russia and Ukraine meet in Belarus to negotiate an end to the conflicts. Before the meeting, the Kremlin avoided anticipating what its conditions would be brought to the table. Ukraine, for its part, said it would demand an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops from its territories.

(With information from AFP)