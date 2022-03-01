Quick test: Cruze Sedan pleases in the city, but Chevrolet already takes its foot in the segment | Tests

Low cars have several pros and cons. Starting on the positive side, they tend to be more economical due to their drag coefficient, more stable thanks to their low center of gravity and more stylish due to their sporty appearance. the version midnight The Chevrolet Cruze Sedan has all these attributes, but requires caution behind the wheel.

The configuration midnight cost BRL 139,950 and is positioned between the models LTwhich costs R$ 138,090, and LTZ, of R$ 153,990. There is an even more expensive option, the Premiersold for R$ 166,490, which bets on a more complex package for potential luxury sedan customers.

Differences between versions LT and midnight they are just aesthetic. The equipment package is exactly the same, but there are dark-toned appliqués on both the exterior and interior.

Taking the entry-level version as a base is no demerit, as the most affordable package is packed with lots of cool features. The sedan has six airbags (front, side and curtain), stability and traction controls, tire pressure monitoring, hill start assistant, parking sensors, emergency call and vehicle tracking and recovery assistance. This is considering only the security items.

2 of 5 The Chevrolet tie was painted black in the Midnight version — Photo: Cauê Lira The Chevrolet tie was painted black in the Midnight version — Photo: Cauê Lira

In terms of connectivity, the car was the first in its category to offer internet on board in partnership with Claro (monthly fees start at R$ 29.90). There are still integrations via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, induction cell charger and OnStar assistant.

The Cruze has enough space for four adults and one child to travel in comfort. Despite the comfortable cabin, the trunk has modest 440 litersbeing far behind the compartment of the Volkswagen Jettawhich has 510 l.

3 of 5 Chevrolet Cruze Sedan Midnight interior is identical to the LT version — Photo: Disclosure Interior of the Chevrolet Cruze Sedan Midnight is identical to the LT version — Photo: Disclosure

at the wheel, the cross lives up to the historic success of the Chevrolet among sedans. The brand opted for a softer suspension setup for the city, with shock absorbers that filter the irregularities of our punished asphalt well. And even though the rear arrangement is a torsion axle, the cross withstand more vigorous curves without losing your route.

The engine 1.4 turbo of the Ecotec family develops 153 hp of power at 5,200 rpm and 24.5 kgfm of torque at 2000 rpm. The six-speed automatic transmission has been calibrated to benefit fuel consumption, always looking for the highest gears to keep the revs low.

This setup also makes the Cruze much smoother than other turbo sedans. Accelerations are progressive, without the bumps of a car that can “start” at any moment. On the other hand, O Chevrolet takes 9 seconds to reach 100 km/h, according to factory numbers.

Inmetro declares that Cruze can make 7.8 km/l in the city and 9.8 km/l on the road with ethanol. When fueled with gasoline, consumption is 11.3 km/l in the city and 14 km/l on the road.

4 of 5 Ample front balance makes the Cruze sweep a lot in the city – Photo: Disclosure Ample front balance makes the Cruze sweep a lot in the city – Photo: Disclosure

As said at the beginning, the low body also has its negative points. Cruzes owners complain a lot about the shaved in ditches, spines and building entrances. This is due to the long front overhang — a measure that determines the distance between the front wheel axle and the end of the bumper — in addition to the angle of attack, which leaves the body leaning slightly forward.

Can you walk without shaving? Until yes. But you will have to go “sideways” in some deeper ditches. And this could end up being one of the reasons why the already restricted public of sedans wants to migrate to SUVs.

5 of 5 Like other mid-sized sedans on the market, the Cruze should be discontinued — Photo: Disclosure Like other mid-sized sedans on the market, the Cruze should be discontinued — Photo: Disclosure

Now, if you don’t consider putting a “high” SUV in the garage, the Cross Sedan Midnight delivers comfort and fuel economy in good measure. GM made it clear that SUVs are priority worldwide — including Brazil. After monza, Vectra and two generations of cross, the brand is — well — close to dropping out of the category. Brazil is one of the few markets where the model bravely resists.

Since the beginning of 2019, the cross it gradually stopped being produced in the rest of the world, always with the justification of being passed over by other products. The first countries to stop production were the United States, Mexico and South Korea. In 2020, it was China’s turn to withdraw the model, even though it was replaced by the monza.

At the moment, the medium sedan that was produced simultaneously in five regions survives in the factory in Santa Fe (Argentina), but it also has a date to die: 2023. As in other countries, it will have its assembly line replaced, probably by a SUV above the Tracker. A sad end for the category that was the object of desire all over the planet.

O cross was the third best-selling sedan in Brazil in 2021, with 7,090 units licensed. Above him, the Toyota Corolla led the ranking with 41,891 registrations, followed by Honda Civic, with 18,949. Check the technical sheet below.

Chevrolet Cruze Sedan Midnight 2022 Price BRL 139,950 Motor 1.4, four-cylinder, turbo power 153 hp Torque 24.5 kgfm Exchange automatic, six gears brakes ventilated discs (front), solid discs (rear) Suspension McPherson (front), Torsion Axle (rear) Trunk 440 liters 0 to 100 km/h 9 seconds Consumption (E) 7.8 km/l in the city and 9.8 km/l on the highway; (G) 11.3 km/l in the city and 14 km/l on the highway