Redmi Note 11: cell phone maintains good cost-benefit of predecessors? | Analysis / Review

The screen is still AMOLED and bright, but now has a 90 Hz refresh rate for superior fluidity. The stereo sound is powerful and of good quality, which makes the Redmi Note 11 great for media consumption.

Don’t expect a big evolution in the new member of the Redmi Note line. The design has been slightly updated with a matte plastic back to make it less slippery. The dimensions have not changed drastically and we have a cell phone of almost the same size.

The Redmi Note line is the most beloved of Brazilians and in 2021 we had three devices among the 10 most sought after on TudoCelular, including even older models such as the Redmi Note 8 launched almost three years ago. With that, the Note 11 is expected to be a great success here.

Xiaomi swapped the Snapdragon 678 for the 680 in the new one, keeping the amount of RAM at the most basic. And how does that impact performance? The Redmi Note 11 is a little faster in multitasking, but it still closes apps and games running in the background. It runs all games well, just don’t expect heavier games at maximum graphics quality.

The battery lasts almost as well as the predecessor, but if you use the screen at 60 Hz. When switching to 90 Hz you will have a considerable loss in autonomy, as there is no dynamic rate that changes speed depending on use. The good news is that the 33W charger recovers the battery in less than an hour.

And the cameras? The Redmi Note 11 records good daytime photos and doesn’t get ugly at night. The macro is the weakest of the bunch, while the blur does a good job. The front doesn’t record the most detailed selfies, but it’s enough to post on social media. The camcorder is decent, but it lacks sound capture.

Is it worth buying the Redmi Note 11? It’s a good mid-range phone that doesn’t lag behind rivals Samsung and Motorola. You can find it both in national retail and when imported. To know all the details, just check out the full analysis by the link below.