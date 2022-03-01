Refugees who escaped war in Afghanistan and face another in Ukraine | World

“The situation in Afghanistan when the Taliban took power was better than what I’m seeing here in Ukraine. We are on the run again, but this time to an unknown destination,” says Haidar Seddiqi, a 36-year-old Afghan military officer. years that ended in Ukraine after the fundamentalist group took over the Afghan capital six months ago. “I escaped from Kabul to Ukraine to save my life and find peace. I never even imagined that this [guerra] could follow me here. We are a desperate nation.”

After 15 years serving in the Afghan Armed Forces, Seddiqi went to Ukraine in just a pair of uniforms. He didn’t even have time to pack a suitcase. He states that it looks like “you are running away to seek refuge from the wind, and suddenly a storm hits you”.

Share by WhatsApp

Share by Telegram

Seddiqi was just three years old when the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan came to an end. His generation grew up in a country at war: the first time the Taliban took power, the American invasion and recently the Taliban’s return to control in August 2021. He says he has lived with wars and sought refuge all his life. .

Now in Ukraine, he is shocked at how “history repeats itself” for him and now doubts whether the war will ever stop “chasing” him.

REAL TIME: follow coverage of the invasion of Ukraine

follow coverage of the invasion of Ukraine GLOBONEWS: follow the latest war news

An estimated 5,000 Afghans live in Ukraine, including 370 evacuated in August 2021, when the Taliban regained control of the country. As Ukrainian territory becomes a battleground, several countries try to evacuate their citizens and take them to safety, but Afghans believe they have been “abandoned and forgotten”.

On the morning of Thursday, February 24, the Ukrainian population woke up to the loud sound of sirens and explosions, as Russia began its full-scale invasion of the country.

Many Afghans who had recently fled to Ukraine in search of peace — including Seddiqi — were stunned by a military strike in a place they “least expected.”

2 of 2 Camp officials told refugees to walk and seek safety — Photo: HAIDAR SEDDIQI Camp officials told refugees to walk and seek safety — Photo: HAIDAR SEDDIQI

He describes how he saw his refugee camp in chaos when he woke up for his morning prayer. “It was on the news. People started screaming, until the authorities in the camp opened the doors and told us to run away.”

Seddiqi says that around 250 refugees from different countries found themselves “in the middle of nowhere”—they were simply told they had to save their lives. He estimates that it is 47 kilometers away from the nearest main road and that the group will have to walk the entire stretch because their request for transport has been denied.

“Field officials told us that from now on, ‘you are on your own,'” says Seddiqi.

Videos produced at the site show families carrying their belongings in plastic bags, walking in a rural area, surrounded by leafless trees, near the city of Chernihiv.

Most refugees are trying to reach western Ukraine. Those already in towns on that side are fleeing towards the borders, while the entire country is under attack.

‘We thought we would be safe here’

Fazila Haidari, 26, also woke up on Thursday morning, the 24th, to the sound of sirens. “It’s like when the Taliban attacked Kabul. I remember people were desperate, and there was chaos. Now I’m seeing people fleeing and trying to leave Ukraine. I can’t believe this is happening,” Haidari told the BBC via messages on WhatsApp.

She was writing from a small apartment she shares with her 24-year-old sister Shogufa in Lviv, western Ukraine. The sisters worked as flight attendants and left Afghanistan for Ukraine during the Taliban’s takeover.

“My sister hasn’t said anything since this morning. We’re both in shock. We just don’t know what to do and where to run to.”

Haidari and her sister were waiting in Ukraine until they were resettled in another country. Now, they have desperately sought help, contacting anyone they know.

“We thought it would be safe here, but look at the situation. We’ve been calling UNHCR [agência da ONU para refugiados] and other organizations, but no one answers our calls.”

Half of her family is still in Afghanistan, living in fear under the Taliban, and now they worry about their daughters’ safety.

“We were still in shock from what happened in Kabul, worried about our family. Now Ukraine is under attack, and my family is worried about us. I was happy to have survived the Taliban, but now I’m wondering if leaving Kabul was the right decision, because I’m in the middle of another war.”

‘I don’t know where else to run’

“I really feel devastated, I feel homeless and I feel really poor,” Ahmad Sajad (not his real name) told the BBC.

He was a top Afghan government official at the height of his career in Kabul six months ago when the Taliban seized power. He said that on Thursday, the 24th, he couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw a missile land near his apartment.

“We came here to live in peace. We never expected the horror to be repeated. I’m in Kiev now, and people are running in any direction,” Sajad said. “There are long lines near supermarkets, gas stations and ATMs. This is exactly what we saw in Kabul just a few months ago.”

Sajad and others who arrived in Ukraine from Afghanistan six months ago now feel lost. “We don’t speak the language, our passports are with the government, and we can’t go anywhere. Even if we want to leave, I don’t know where to run.”

Afghans on social media have reacted quickly to events in Ukraine because of the recent Taliban takeover of the country and also because the Russian invasion brings back memories of the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan in 1979, which left hundreds of thousands of victims and an exodus of millions of people.

“The problem now is that no one is here to listen to us or take care of us. I feel devastated, we don’t have an embassy or a government or even an identity. We don’t have anyone on our side.”

‘Will I see my children again?’

Haidar Seddiqi and his colleagues in the field, including a family of six with three children, are exhausted from their trek to safety. They had walked more than 75 kilometers overnight and had just reached the center of Chernihiv, which is now a conflict zone.

On Friday morning, the 25th, he sent a voicemail saying they were walking in small groups to ensure they don’t become bombing targets. He urged the international community and the United Nations not to forget people like him.