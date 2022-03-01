Renault Megane E-Tech is confirmed for Brazil; see how much it can cost

The Renault Megane E-Tech, the new generation of the famous French car, is confirmed to arrive in Brazil. The car now has an SUV body and is 100% electric, indicating a new strategy for the brand, which will bet on zero-emission vehicles for the next few years.

The confirmation was made with an investigation by the staff of Motor1 Brasil, which is in Europe evaluating the vehicle. Renault’s idea is to position the Megane E-Tech above the Zoe, with a more powerful engine and top-notch on-board technology — as well as superior battery levels.

How is the Renault Megane E-Tech?

The Renault Megane E-Tech is a 100% electric compact SUV that is yet another zero-emission vehicle option within the Renault portfolio. Made on the CMF-EV platform, shared between Renault, Mistubishi and Nissan, the car must be one of the best equipped of the brand in Europe and Brazil.

The Renault Megane became a futuristic and very well equipped electric SUV (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

In terms of measurements, it presents itself, in fact, as a compact SUV, measuring 4.21 m in length, 1.78 m in width, 1.50 m in height and a wheelbase of 2.70 m, similar in size to the sister company Renault Captur and which may be equivalent to the Nissan Ariya, another electric SUV from the Renault-Nissan group.

The version confirmed for Brazil is the top of the range, equipped with a 218hp electric motor and a range of 470km, thanks to a 60 kWh battery made of nickel, manganese and cobalt. There is, however, another option, exclusive to the European market, with 130hp of power and a range of 300km.

The technology package of the Renault Megane E-Tech includes features such as adaptive autopilot, lane-keeping assistant, full-LED optics, 9 or 12-inch multimedia center and the native Google operating system, with the participation of LG to customization within Megane.

Renault Megane E-Tech: Price and availability

Confirmed in Brazil, the Renault Megane E-Tech will be launched here in the second half of the year. The price should be a little higher than that of the Renault Zoe, in the range of R$ 300 thousand. Renault will give all the details in the future.

Source: Engine1