Revenue highlights errors in the Income Tax that lead to fine-mesh – News

The period for submitting the tax return Individual Income (IRPF) 2022 starts next Monday, March 7, and runs until April 29. The expectation of the Federal Revenue is that 34.1 million declarations will be sent by the end of the term.

To avoid mistakes and fall into the fine mesh, the ideal is to start gathering the documents to make and deliver the declaration without rush. At least 1 million statements of Income Tax from previous years are still in the fine mesh awaiting the correction of the data.

The Federal Revenue carried out a survey to identify the main problems in the Income Tax network in the last 5 years. Here’s what those errors are:





1) Omission of income

When the declarant does not report income received or reports a lower amount. This often happens with income received occasionally, for temporary work or a service provided occasionally.









2) Omission of income from dependents

When including a dependent on the statement, all income received by the dependent must also be included. Often, children, even minors, do temporary work and receive remuneration.

All remuneration received by the dependent must be declared, including benefits such as emergency aid. It is also quite common to forget to declare the retirement and pension income of parents or grandparents.





3) Unconfirmed medical expenses

When the amount declared as a medical expense has not been confirmed by the professional, clinic or hospital. If the medical service provider does not inform or inform the values ​​with divergence, the declaration will be withheld for analysis.





4) Non-deductible medical expenses

Some expenses, however necessary, do not have a legal provision for deduction. For example, masseur, nutritionist, nursing, purchase of glasses, wheelchair, medicines, vaccines, among others. The exception is when these expenses are part of the bill issued by the hospital.





5) Inclusion of alimony expenses

When not supported by court decision or public deed. Many amicable separations (or with an arbitration award).





IR 2022 news

Among the novelties this year, announced by the Revenue, are the expanded access to the pre-filled declaration through all available platforms and the receipt of the refund and the payment of Darf via Pix.

This year, the dates for the refund start on May 31 and continue monthly until the end of September, always with payment on the last day of the month. Whoever declares before will receive the value first, according to the delivery queue.

• may 31st

• June 30

• July 29

• August, 31

• September 30





pre-filled declaration





Another novelty is the expansion of access to the pre-filled declaration. Now, all taxpayers who have high levels of security on the gov.br platform (gold and silver levels) will be able to use this template, which allows the user to start the declaration already with several useful information that facilitate filling. The pre-filled declaration will be available from the 15th of March. Before, the facility was limited to those who had a digital certificate.

As of Thursday (3), the Income Tax services with gov.br account – federal government website – will begin to be enabled. On March 7, the taxpayer will be able to download the program on the Federal Revenue platform. Only from March 15th will the pre-filled declaration be available.



