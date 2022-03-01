Russia accused of using cluster bombs in Ukrainian school grounds

posted on 02/28/2022 16:51 / updated on 02/28/2022 16:57



(credit: Aris Messinis/AFP)

The Russian army is accused of using cluster bombs against civilians during the invasion of Ukrainian territory. One of the attacks reportedly took place in a school area of ​​Okhtyrka, in northeastern Ukraine, causing at least three deaths, including a child.

The complaint was made by human rights groups, such as the NGOs Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Amnesty International, which called for the opening of a war crime investigation. This type of ammunition has been banned since 2010 by an international convention, which neither Russia nor Ukraine has signed.

When fired, the cluster bomb releases smaller projectiles, amplifying the area of ​​damage, which causes more deaths and injuries. “The attack appears to have been launched by the Russian army, which was operating nearby and often used cluster bombs in inhabited areas,” said Amnesty International Secretary General Agnès Callamard.

Some of the cluster bombs do not explode at launch, which can make them anti-personnel mines. “There is no reason to use cluster bombs in inhabited areas, much less near a school,” adds Agnès Callamard.

Dozens of dead in 24 hours

The military invasion launched by Russia in Ukraine is becoming “more and more brutal” – warned the head of diplomacy of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell, this Monday (28), denouncing the high number of civilian casualties.

“The Russian military campaign becomes more brutal every day, and the Ukrainian forces respond with courage. Kiev resists, as do Mariupol and Kharkiv”, declared Borrell, at the end of a videoconference with European defense ministers.

According to the head of the Regional State Administration of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Oleh Sinehubov, at least 11 people died during Monday’s round of bombings in the region. However, the number of deaths can reach dozens.

With information from AFP.