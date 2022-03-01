Russia and Ukraine put conditions on first day of trading

Sergey Bobok – Agence France-Presse

posted on 02/28/2022 16:34



Children at a children’s hospital in Kiev have had their beds moved to the basement that is being used as an air-raid shelter – (credit: Aris Messinis/AFP)

Kiev, Ukraine | Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded on Monday (28) the recognition of Crimea as Russian territory and the demilitarization and “denazification” of Ukraine as conditions to end the invasion launched by Moscow, which had its first face-to-face negotiation with Kiev since the start of the conflict.

Despite the discussions, the bombing of several cities in Ukraine continued on the fifth day of the Russian offensive. In Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, at least 11 people were killed in attacks on residential neighborhoods, according to its governor.

Delegations from Moscow and Kiev met for several hours in the Gomel region of Belarus, near the Ukrainian border, and then returned to their capitals for consultations, according to Ukrainian chief negotiator Mikhailo Podoliak.

“The parties have established a series of priorities and issues that require some decisions,” Podoliak said, while his Russian counterpart Vladimir Medinski indicated that a new meeting would take place “soon” on the Polish-Belarus border.

The invasion launched by Putin has set off a cascade of sanctions from Western countries and their allies that include blocking access to the financial system, but also closing airspace to Russian planes. Many countries offered weapons to Ukraine but insisted they would not get involved militarily.

Ukraine demands a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops. On social media, President Vlodymyr Zelensky urged Moscow soldiers to “put down their weapons” and “save their lives”.

Zelensky also asked the European Union (EU) to immediately admit his country to the bloc, but in Brussels “there are different opinions” on the matter, replied the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

Putin, for his part, on Monday demanded that his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, recognize Crimea as Russian territory and the demilitarization and “denazification” of Ukraine as preliminary conditions for resolving the conflict, the Kremlin said in a statement. after a phone call between the two leaders.

The Russian president stressed that the resolution of the conflict “would only be possible if Russia’s legitimate security interests are unconditionally taken into account”, according to the Kremlin.

Both the talks and the conflict on the ground are marred by Putin’s threat on Sunday, who ordered his nuclear deterrent forces to be placed on high alert.

No blunt victory

On the battlefield, the Ukrainians seem to increase their capacity to resist the Russians, who are unable to announce any decisive victory.

On Monday, Ukrainian authorities said they had repelled several attacks on Kiev, where the curfew ended Monday morning.

Long lines were observed outside supermarkets, with the population exhausted. In the streets, brigades of volunteers with ribbons in the colors of the country (blue and yellow) set up makeshift barricades.

The Russian army said civilians could leave Kiev “freely” and accused the Ukrainian government of using them as “human shields”.

The Russian invasion is becoming “more and more brutal”, Borrell said on Monday. “Ukrainian forces respond with courage. Kiev resists, as do Mariupol and Kharkiv,” he added.

“Russian enemy bombs residential neighborhoods,” Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Sinegubov wrote on social media. “What is happening now in Kharkiv is a war crime!” he added.

An AFP photographer saw dead Russian soldiers next to a dilapidated school not far from the center of this city of 1.4 million people.

The Ukrainian presidency said the city of Berdyansk on the Sea of ​​Azov was “occupied”, while the Russian army said it had surrounded the city of Kherson further west. Both are close to the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014 and from which it launched one of its many invasion forces.

The balance of the conflict remains uncertain. Ukraine said 200 civilians and dozens of military personnel had died since Thursday, including 16 minors.

The UN reported 102 civilian deaths, including seven children, and 304 injuries, but warned that the actual numbers could be “considerably” higher.

Putin says Russian actions are necessary to defend pro-Moscow separatists in eastern Ukraine. The insurgents have been fighting the Ukrainian government for eight years, a conflict that has claimed 14,000 lives.

New sanctions

More and more countries impose sanctions against Moscow. This Monday, Switzerland indicated that I had “fully” adopted the measures decided by the EU and Japan announced sanctions against the president of Belarus and the central bank of Russia.

The UK has ordered Russian-flagged ships to be barred from its ports and will freeze the assets of all Russian banks on its territory “in the coming days”.

This flurry of unprecedented measures against Moscow caused a sharp drop in Russian markets and the ruble recorded a sharp devaluation at the opening, which forced the suspension of the exchanges. To support the national economy, the Central Bank of Russia raised the benchmark interest rate by 9.5 points to 20%.

Russia also announced that it prohibits its residents from transferring funds abroad and that its exporters will have to convert 80% of their income into rubles.

In addition, in response to part of the Western measures, Moscow restricted flights by airlines from 36 countries that had closed their airspace to Russian aircraft.

Amid this increasingly complex and tense situation, the US State Department has recommended that its citizens leave Russia “immediately”.

Within the framework of international institutions, the UN General Assembly began this Monday with a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the invasion, an emergency session to discuss the conflict.

In Geneva, the UN Human Rights Council approved the convening of an urgent debate on Thursday, at the request of Kiev and supported by a broad coalition of countries. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov canceled his planned trip to Switzerland to attend the meeting.

The pressure on Russia is on all fronts. This Monday, FIFA announced its exclusion from the Football World Cup.

mass escape

Meanwhile, the exodus continues and, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) since Thursday almost 500,000 people have fled to neighboring countries. The EU predicts that the conflict will leave seven million displaced.

Most refugees traveled to Poland, a neighboring country that has a large Ukrainian immigrant community, but others went to Romania, Slovakia and Hungary.



