Russia and Ukraine return to the negotiating table on Wednesday (2/3)

Rozane Oliveira – Special for the Mail

posted on 01/03/2022 11:58



(credit: HANDOUT / UKRAINE PRESIDENCY / AFP – SERGEI GUNEYEV – Editing)

Russia and Ukraine return to the negotiating table on Wednesday (02/3), according to Russian news agency Tass. The meeting will take place after representatives of the two delegations have returned to their countries to discuss common denominators for the negotiation.

During the first negotiations, Ukraine called for an immediate ceasefire, however, Russian troops continue to act on the capital Kiev and other regions of the country.

The news of a new meeting, however, so far, has not stopped the Russian impetus to advance on Ukraine nor that of the Ukrainians to get closer and closer to the European Union (EU) to guarantee sanctions against Russia and participation in the block

It is also worth remembering that the talks will take place after Ukraine’s request to join the European Union – formalized in a videoconference to the European Parliament by President Volodymyr Zelensky – which would guarantee Ukrainian rapprochement with Western countries. “I believe we are showing that the EU will be stronger with us. Without you, we will be alone. At the very least, we show that we are as good as you. Prove that you are, in fact, Europeans, and then life will conquer death and light will conquer darkness. Glory to Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

pronouncements



About the meetings with Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky, even said that he does not believe in a positive result of the announced negotiations with Russia, but assured that “will try”. “Honestly, as always, I will say that I do not believe in the outcome of this meeting, but we will try so that no Ukrainian citizen has the slightest doubt that I, as president, did not try to end this war when there was even the slightest possibility,” he said.

On Tuesday (01/3), Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that President Vladimir Putin has been informed of the negotiations with Ukraine, but that it is too early to “assess” the outcome of the ongoing dialogue. “We have to analyze and then think about the informed perspectives,” he said.