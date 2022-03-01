Russia Announces New Attacks in Kiev; explosion hits TV tower

A TV tower in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, was hit on Tuesday (1) by an explosion. Since the weekend, Russian forces have been trying to close the siege of the city.

According to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, the attack on the TV tower left five people injured and five others dead. An image released by the Ukrainian government’s verified Telegram channel shows the explosion.

“The channels will be temporarily offline. Soon, the backup power will be turned on to restore the channels”, he informed.

On social media, the President of Ukraine, volodymir Zelensky said that “history is repeating itself”.

“To the world: what’s the point of saying “never again” for 80 years, if the world is silent when a bomb falls in the same place as baby Yar? At least 5 dead,” she wrote.

The tower is in the same neighborhood as Babi Yar, where Nazis killed more than 30,000 Jews in two days in 1941.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry issued a statement informing that it plans to carry out attacks against buildings of the Security Service of Ukraine and the 72nd Main Center for Information and Psychological Operations in Kiev. The information was published by the Russian news agency, Tass.

“We urge Ukrainian citizens involved in provocations against Russia, as well as Kiev residents who live near relay stations, to leave their homes,” the Russian ministry said.

Minutes after the release of the statement, Ukrainian authorities reported the explosion of the TV tower. The explosion also hit the ground, leaving casualties.

The Russian Defense Ministry justified the new attacks as a way to “suppress information attacks against Russia”. Vladimir Putin’s government says it has only hit military installations, but images released by Ukraine and residents of different cities show that missiles have been hitting civilian buildings.

In a region near Kiev, a maternity hospital was hit by forces led by Putin. The hospital is located in the village of Buzova, on the Zhytomyr highway, where heavy fighting is taking place, according to the Kyiv Independent.

Only on Monday (28), the official channel of the Kiev City Hall on Telegram announced 13 air strike alerts. New alerts were already made this Tuesday. The city is under a curfew between 8:00 pm and 7:00 am local time (3:00 pm to 2:00 am Brasília time).

According to the UN (United Nations), at least 102 civilians were killed across Ukraine and 304 were injured.

A senior US defense official told CNN International that more than 400 missiles were fired by Russia today.

He also reportedly said that while the Russian army has not achieved air superiority, “there are areas where they have more control than others.”

Train approaches the capital

Since Sunday, a Russian convoy has been identified near the capital, keeping pressure on Kiev. Sirens have been constantly going off to alert the population, asking people to go to defense shelters.

Yesterday (28), the New York Times reported the Russian movement towards Kiev. “The line of vehicles is so extensive that it has not been fully captured in satellite images. In some areas, vehicles appear in two or three rows,” he said.

For Zelensky, the capital is the main objective of Russian troops. “For the enemy, Kiev is a key target. Therefore, the capital is constantly under threat,” he said in a video message late on Monday.

According to him, the Russians want to leave Kiev without electricity, but he says the attacks will be neutralized.

Attacks in Kharkiv

Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv has also been under attack from Russia. Today, a Russian air strike on a government building left at least 10 people dead and 20 injured, according to Ukrainian officials.

The government building hit is located in the main square of Kharkiv, in the center of the city. According to information from the Interfax agency, rockets also hit part of a residential area.

On the official Telegram channel, the governor of the region, Oleg Sinegubov, said that “the Russian occupier continues to use heavy weapons against the civilian population”.