Russia closes airspace to airlines from 36 countries in response to sanctions

the government of Russia banned flights by airlines from 36 countries in response to the sanctions it has suffered since it invaded Ukrainelast Thursday, 24th. This Sunday, the European Union announced that it has closed the airspaces of its 27 member countries to Russian flights. As a form of retaliation for these impositions, the country’s Federal Air Transport Agency announced this Monday, 28, that it limited the operation of flights through airlines from European Union countries, in addition to Canada, the United Kingdom, Norway and Iceland. . “In accordance with the rules of international law, in response to the ban by European states from operating flights of civil aircraft operated by Russian air carriers and/or registered in Russia, a restriction was introduced on the operation of flights by the air carriers of 36 states. ,” the statement said. Also according to the Federal Air Transport Agency, flights from these countries can take place if there is a “special authorization” from the agency or the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.