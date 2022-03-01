Russia finds the presence of US nuclear weapons in Europe ‘unacceptable’ and demands their removal – News

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Russia finds the presence of US nuclear weapons in Europe ‘unacceptable’ and demands their removal – News 6 Views

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov condemned on Tuesday (1st) the existence of US nuclear weapons in Europe and again demanded security guarantees from NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).


“It is unacceptable to us that, contrary to the fundamental provisions of the treaty [internacional] on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, the United States’ nuclear weapons are still present in the territory of several European countries”, said the chancellor.

“It is high time that American nuclear weapons came home and the associated infrastructure in Europe was completely dismantled.”


About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Russia Announces New Attacks in Kiev; explosion hits TV tower

A TV tower in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, was hit on Tuesday (1) by an …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved