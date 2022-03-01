Russia finds the presence of US nuclear weapons in Europe ‘unacceptable’ and demands their removal – News

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov condemned on Tuesday (1st) the existence of US nuclear weapons in Europe and again demanded security guarantees from NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).





“It is unacceptable to us that, contrary to the fundamental provisions of the treaty [internacional] on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, the United States’ nuclear weapons are still present in the territory of several European countries”, said the chancellor.

“It is high time that American nuclear weapons came home and the associated infrastructure in Europe was completely dismantled.”



