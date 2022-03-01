Russia finds US nuclear weapons ‘unacceptable’ in Europe, demands withdrawal

2022-03-01

Russia finds US nuclear weapons 'unacceptable' in Europe, demands withdrawal

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov condemned on Tuesday (1st) the existence of US nuclear weapons in Europe and again demanded security guarantees from NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).


“For us, it is unacceptable that, contrary to the fundamental provisions of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, the nuclear weapons of the United States continue to be in the territory of several European countries”, affirmed the chancellor.

“It is high time that American nuclear weapons came home and the associated infrastructure in Europe was completely dismantled.”


