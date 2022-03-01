Russia threatens Europeans who send weapons to Ukraine

In a statement published today (28), the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs threatened to retaliate against European countries that send weapons, military equipment and fuel to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as a way of helping to resist the invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin.

According to the American television network CNN, the Russian Foreign Ministry says that citizens and organizations of the European Union “cannot fail to understand the level of danger” of providing this type of aid to Ukrainians.

“European Union citizens and organizations involved in supplying lethal weapons, fuels and lubricants to the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be responsible for all consequences of their actions in the context of the ongoing special military operation. They cannot fail to understand the level of danger consequences,” the document warned.

European countries announced that they would send weapons and other resources to Ukraine in response to the Russian invasion. Yesterday, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced the deployment of fighter jets to the Ukrainian Air Force.

The continent’s largest economy, Germany has announced that it will send 1,000 anti-tank weapons, 500 missiles and 400 RPGs — rocket-propelled grenades — to aid Ukrainian forces. The Czech Republic will send machine guns, sniper rifles and pistols to the Ukrainian military. Norway, in turn, offered 2,000 anti-tank weapons, in addition to equipment such as helmets and bulletproof vests.

US President Joe Biden announced the release of $350 million worth of weapons to Ukraine.

Attacks on the European Union

According to CNN, Russia also states in the statement that the European Union “no longer hides the objective” of directly affecting the Russian population with its sanctions.

“They intend to do as much damage to Russia as possible, hit our weaknesses, and severely destroy our economy as well as suppress our economic growth.”

Despite this, the statement from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs states, the objective will not be achieved. The portfolio guarantees that the country “will continue to guarantee the realization of its vital national interests without worrying about sanctions or threats”.

“We want to assure you that this will not happen. The European Union’s actions will not go unanswered. Russia will continue to ensure the realization of its vital national interests regardless of sanctions or threats. It is time for Western countries to understand that its undivided dominance in the global economy is a thing of the past,” the statement concludes.