Russian army is in Kherson, southern Ukraine

Igor Kolikhayev, mayor of the city of Kherson, declared on Tuesday that Russian troops are at the gates of the Ukrainian city of Kherson, in southern Ukraine.

The locality is close to the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

“Kherson is and will remain Ukrainian. Kherson resist!”, declared the mayor through his social networks. In addition, the authority asked the population to be prudent. “Do not provoke conflicts with your adversaries. It’s not a battle, it’s a war. And the war is won with reasonable acts and in cold blood.”

On the sixth day of the offensive against Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, satellites registered a convoy of 64 km long towards the city. The city of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest, was bombed by the Russian army on Tuesday.

With information from Folha and AFP

know more

+ What happens in the brain when we die? Scientists already have an answer

+ After saying that Gusttavo Lima is the father of her daughter, woman can be sued

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat