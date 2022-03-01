Russian army is near Ukraine’s largest active nuclear power plant – International

Chernobyl was one of the first sites taken by Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. (photo: Sergei Supinsky / AFP)

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stated that the Russian army is close to the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant, the country’s largest unit.

According to the entity, linked to the UN, the six reactors at the Zaporizhia plant are safe at the moment. The situation is being updated regularly by the Ukrainian authorities.

Russian troops “operate close to the plant, but have not taken over it,” said the IAEA, whose director general, Rafael Grossi, again warned of “any action that could threaten the safety” of that country’s nuclear facilities.

A meeting of the Board of Governors was convened next Wednesday in Vienna, the IAEA’s headquarters, to discuss the “real risks” posed by the conflict.

power plants

Ukraine has four active nuclear power plants, which supply about half of the electricity consumed by the country, and several radioactive waste deposits, such as the one at Chernobyl, where the worst nuclear catastrophe in history occurred in 1986.

“An accident could have serious consequences for public health and the environment”, warned Grossi, underlining the importance that the mobilized teams continue to work normally and “can rest”.