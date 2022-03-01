Russian attack on military base leaves 70 Ukrainian soldiers dead

At least 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian troops hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kiev, on Tuesday (1/3).

According to AP, Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Dmytro Zhyvytskyy reportedly published photos of a destroyed four-story building and rescuers searching the wreckage.

Russian invasion entered the 5th day

Monday (28/2), the fifth day of confrontation, was marked by reactions to the conflict. The battle reached the summit of the United Nations (UN) and the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Belarus has entered the focus of the international community. The country would have made attacks on Ukraine and ceded the border to the Russian invasion. Result: ended up suffering economic sanctions.

Russia and Ukraine met in Belarus in an attempt to negotiate a ceasefire. It didn’t. This Tuesday (1/3), a new meeting will take place.

Despite the onslaught, the Belarusian government says there will be no military action during the meeting.

Economic sanctions begin to take effect and worry Russians. On Monday morning, Putin met with the main leaders of his government to seek solutions to the offensive of Western countries. Hours later, the country’s government announced that Russian citizens are barred from sending money abroad.

The Russian Central Bank raised the interest rate from 9.5% to 20%. The measure aims to curb the expected increase in inflation and prevent further devaluation of its currency, the ruble, which has fallen by 40%. Faced with the turmoil, the stock exchange in Moscow did not open on Monday and is not expected to open on Tuesday (3/1).

