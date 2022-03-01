Russian attack on military base leaves 70 Ukrainian soldiers dead

At least 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian troops hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kiev, on Tuesday (1/3).

According to AP, Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Dmytro Zhyvytskyy reportedly published photos of a destroyed four-story building and rescuers searching the wreckage.

Russian invasion entered the 5th day

Monday (28/2), the fifth day of confrontation, was marked by reactions to the conflict. The battle reached the summit of the United Nations (UN) and the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Belarus has entered the focus of the international community. The country would have made attacks on Ukraine and ceded the border to the Russian invasion. Result: ended up suffering economic sanctions.

armed-man-in-car-kiev-ukraine-28022022 Enhanced security in the Ukrainian capital KievAytac Unal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images military-photographed-in-kiev-ukraine-28022022 Security measures are taken as Ukraine’s Home Affairs Minister Denys Monastyrskyi speaks to members of the press in the Ukrainian capital KievAytac Unal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images police-looking-suspect-kiev-ukraine-28022022 Checkpoint in Kiev, UkraineChris McGrath/Getty Images ukrainian-president-zelensky-signs-contract-entry-european-union-28022022 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signs the contract for the country applying for membership of the European UnionUkrainian Presidency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images emergency-session-of-the-UN-General-Assembly-russia-ukraine-28022022 The UN Security Council voted on Sunday to hold a rare emergency special session of the General Assembly to discuss Russia’s attack on Ukraine.Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images photo-warships-on-the-ukrainian-coast-28022022 Four warships, the Tender supply ship “Elbe” (l), a minesweeper and two minesweepers leave the port of Kiel to reinforce NATO’s northern flank in the Baltic SeaAxel Heimken/picture alliance via Getty Images member-of-the-ukrainian-security-force-during-russian-invasion-28022022 Ukrainian security forces in KievAytac Unal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images ukrainian-military-surrounds-the-city-during-russian-invasion-28022022 Members of Ukrainian forces inspect cars if anything looks suspiciousAytac Unal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) photo-posters-embassy-of-ukraine-call-end-of-the-war-28022022 Posters calling for peace and an end to the war in front of the Ukrainian EmbassyMatheus Veloso/Metropolis photo-destroyed-building-in-donestk-russian-invasion-in-ukraine-28022022 Damaged building is seen in Kievsky Rayonda of DonetskLeon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images photo-destroyed-cars-in-ukrainian-city-28022022 Destroyed vehicles are seen on Donetsk’s Kievsky Rayonda, which is under the control of pro-Russian separatists. War in Ukraine 5th day-14 – Russian airborne forces in Zdvyzhivka, Ukraine Russian airborne forces in Zdvyzhivka, Ukraine Maxar Technologies/Getty 0

Russia and Ukraine met in Belarus in an attempt to negotiate a ceasefire. It didn’t. This Tuesday (1/3), a new meeting will take place.

Despite the onslaught, the Belarusian government says there will be no military action during the meeting.

Economic sanctions begin to take effect and worry Russians. On Monday morning, Putin met with the main leaders of his government to seek solutions to the offensive of Western countries. Hours later, the country’s government announced that Russian citizens are barred from sending money abroad.

The Russian Central Bank raised the interest rate from 9.5% to 20%. The measure aims to curb the expected increase in inflation and prevent further devaluation of its currency, the ruble, which has fallen by 40%. Faced with the turmoil, the stock exchange in Moscow did not open on Monday and is not expected to open on Tuesday (3/1).