Russian delegation may miss out on UN event

The spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, said on Monday (28) that the restriction on flights from the country could prevent the Russian delegation from participating in an event of the Disarmament Commission and the Council. of Human Rights (United Nations) at the entity’s office in Geneva, Switzerland.

Zakharova said that the UN failed to secure the group’s presence on the continent because of restrictions by Russian airlines in European airspace.

“Given that our European neighbors have closed their airspace to Russian planes, the flight that the Russian delegation intended to take to travel to Geneva — not for an art exhibition or a conversation about environmental issues, but for discussions of issues related to disarmament and human rights—you will not be able to leave,” said Zakharova, according to Russian state news agency Tass.

Several countries have already announced the closure of their airspace to Russian companies because of the attacks that Russia has been carrying out since Thursday (24) against Ukraine. This Sunday (27), the European Union announced that the 27 countries of the bloc would do the same.

sanctions

This is one of the sanctions announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war and withdraw his troops from Ukrainian territory.

“We are proposing a ban on all Russian-owned aircraft registered and controlled by Russia. The aircraft will not be able to take off, land or fly over EU territory,” Ursula said.

With many countries closing or announcing the closure of their airspace, Russian air traffic finds itself facing a very large exclusion zone in Europe, forcing flights to large detours.

Russian answer

In retaliation, Moscow began to ban the overflight of its territory by planes linked to European countries that announced these decisions in recent days. Even before Germany’s announcement, Russia had already closed its airspace on Sunday to flights by companies from Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Slovenia, in retaliation for measures taken after the invasion of Ukraine.

“Airlines from these states and/or registered in them are subject to restrictions on flights to destinations on the territory of the Russian Federation,” air transport agency Rosaviation reported, adding that the restrictions include transit flights and the use of Russian airspace.

* With RFI