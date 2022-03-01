Russian forces bomb TV tower in Kiev, capital of Ukraine

Rozane Oliveira – Special for the Mail

(credit: Reproduction/Telegram)

The Ukrainian government announced that Russian forces attacked the TV tower in Kiev, capital of Ukraine, on Tuesday afternoon (03/01). The adviser to the Ministry of the Interior of the country, Anton Herashchenko, confirmed the information on his social networks.

An image released by Ukraine’s verified Telegram channel shows the explosion. “The channels will be temporarily offline. Soon, the backup power will be turned on to restore the channels”, he informed.

Russia carried out the threat announced earlier by Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov and attacked Kiev. The state TV tower in the center of the capital was hit by a Russian missile. There are still no reports of dead or injured, but a column of smoke can be seen from various points in the city.

“To stop cyber-attacks against Russia, high-precision weapons attacks will be carried out against the technological infrastructure of the SBU (security service) and the main center of the Psychological Operations Unit in Kiev. relay stations who leave their homes,” Konashenkov said.

The bombing could affect the signal and make it difficult to spread the news, according to the adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, Anton Herashenko, on social media.