Russian missile hits government building in Kharkiv; watch video

Building was hit during Russian attack carried out on Tuesday morning, 1st; Ministry of Foreign Affairs released video of the damage caused by the missile

Playback/Google Street View Building was hit by Russian missile this morning, 1st



In the middle of the sixth day of the offensive of the Russia in Ukrainian territory, a missile fired by Russian troops hit a government building in the city of Kharkivthe second largest in the Ukraine. The attack took place on Tuesday, 1st, and the impact on the government building was confirmed by Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister. In the video, posted by Kuleba on social media, it is possible to see the explosion and the damage caused by the missile to the building. In addition, it is possible to observe the action of the fire department to try to help the people who were in the installation. Kuleba has not spared criticism of Vladimir Putin, saying that the Russian president commits war crimes and murders innocent people. “Putin is incapable of breaking Ukraine. He commits more war crimes out of rage, murders innocent civilians. The world can and must do more. Turn up the pressure, isolate Russia totally!”, he stated on his Twitter profile. According to AFP, 10 people died in the attack.

Check out the explosion record:

Barbaric Russian missile strikes on the central Freedom Square and residential districts of Kharkiv. Putin is unable to break Ukraine down. He commits more war crimes out of fury, murders innocent civilians. The world can and must do more. INCREASE PRESSURE, ISOLATE RUSSIA FULLY! pic.twitter.com/tN4VHF1A9n — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 1, 2022

*With information from AFP