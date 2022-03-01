Russian pilots allegedly lied to flight controller before violating Canadian airspace

Photo: Airbus





In a tweet published on Sunday night (27), the Canadian aviation regulator – Transport Canada – reported that Russian Aeroflot flight SU-111 inadvertently violated Canadian airspace restrictions. The flight originated in Miami and crossed Canadian airspace for five hours after the restrictions were implemented. As a result, Transport Canada says it will carry out an investigation and is taking steps to ensure this does not happen again.

A spokesman for Canada, NAVCAN, responsible for air traffic control in the country, confirmed to Reuters that the Aeroflot plane had entered Canadian airspace. on the grounds that it was a humanitarian flight and which therefore required special treatment. However, it was concluded that this was the traditional scheduled flight between Miami and Moscow, operated with Airbus A350-900 jets, and that they would not require any special treatment.

(1/2) We are aware that Aeroflot flight 111 violated the prohibition put in place earlier today on Russian flights using Canadian airspace. — Transport Canada (@Transport_gc) February 28, 2022

Canadian airspace has been closed to Russian aircraft since February 27 as part of a package of sanctions against the Russian government for its invasion of Ukraine. If he hadn’t lied, or his story hadn’t been accepted by the Canadians, the Russian pilots would have had to turn around and return to the US.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said: “All of Canada is united in its outrage at President Putin’s aggression against Ukraine. In response, we closed Canadian airspace to Russian-owned or operated aircraft. The Government of Canada condemns Russia’s aggressive actions and we will continue to act to support Ukraine.”

Image: RadarBox



