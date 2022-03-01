Samsung confirms Galaxy Note line is dead

During MWC 2022, Samsung confirmed something that was already expected: the Galaxy Note line is dead. The series of devices, made famous by S-Pen integration, did not get a new device last year and will be officially replaced by the Galaxy S family.

The information was provided by Roh Tae-moon, commander of Samsung’s mobile division. According to the executive, the Galaxy Note will leave the scene to make room for the Ultra series, part of the Galaxy S family. “The Galaxy Note will be released as ‘Ultra’ from now on,” he said.

TM Roh, head of Samsung Electronics’ MX business, said, “The Galaxy Note will come out as ‘Ultra’ every year from now on.” Galaxy Note -> Galaxy S Ultrahttps://t.co/4qGRrOIVym — Sleepy Kuma (@Kuma_Sleepy) February 28, 2022

That is, Samsung will focus its efforts on the Galaxy S line and should leave the second half of the year for the launch of new foldable cell phones. Fans of the old Note will have to stay tuned for cell phones of the same category as the current Galaxy S22 Ultra, which already has the S-Pen integrated into its body.

the end of an era

The first phone from the Galaxy Note line was presented in 2011 and drew attention for bringing a Stylus pen and a large screen at the time, measuring 5.3 inches. The differentiated configuration placed the device in the segment of “phablets”, which were not as big as a tablet, but were larger than conventional cell phones.

The last member of the lineup was the Galaxy Note 20, which arrived in 2020 with two versions. As the device already shared many similarities with the S-series, speculation about the end of the line was already happening at the time.

With the chip crisis, Samsung confirmed last year that it would not launch a Galaxy Note in 2021. The decision opened the catalog of top-of-the-line devices in the second half of the year to the brand’s new foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold. 3.