see how to register to pay less on the electricity bill

According to the Brazilian Association of Energy Traders (Abraceel), in 2021 the electricity bill rose by 114%. As a result, the demand for information on how to register for the Electric Energy Social Tariff has grown, as the social program makes it possible to reduce the amounts charged on electricity bills.

How does the Social Electricity Tariff work?

Created by Law 10.438/2002, the Electric Energy Social Tariff (TSEE) is a benefit that grants on the electricity bill to consumers in poverty and extreme poverty.

The program exempts consumers from the Energy Development Account (CDE) and the Incentive Program for Alternative Electric Energy Sources (PROINFA) fees. through TSEE approval. There are also discounts that are applied for monthly electricity consumption. When consumption reaches 30kWh, the discount committed can reach 65%.

Who is entitled to the Social Electricity Tariff?

Families enrolled in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico), who receive up to half a minimum wage per person per month, are entitled to the benefit of the Electric Energy Social Tariff. Elderly people over 65 years of age are also entitled, provided they are a beneficiary of the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC).

Indigenous and quilombola families registered in CadÚnico also have the right to be beneficiaries and can receive discounts of up to 100% if the electricity consumption in the month does not exceed 50kWh.

How to register?

To register for the Electric Energy Social Tariff program, family members must go to an energy distributor agency in their state, with identification documents, RG and CPF and consumer unit code.

It is also necessary to present the Social Identification Number (NIS) or CadÚnico to prove that you fit into the target audience of the social program. If a family member has an illness or depends on an electrical device that is vital for continued use, they must submit a medical report.

Image: KT Stock photos/shutterstock.com