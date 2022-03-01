Sergipe records 89 new known cases of Covid-19 and three deaths from the disease | Sergipe

This Monday (28), 89 new cases of Covid-19 and three deaths from the disease were recorded in Sergipe, according to the epidemiological bulletin of the Secretary of State for Health (SES).

The three confirmed deaths were: a man, 60 years old, from Ribeirópolis, with diabetes and hypertension; a 64-year-old woman from Aracaju, with diabetes, hypertension and acute myocardial infarction; a 38-year-old woman from Japaratuba with neoplasia.

Since the start of the pandemic, 320,478 people have tested positive for the disease and 6,250 have died.

The fatality rate in the state is 2%, the mortality rate is 271.9 and the incidence rate is 13,941.7.

Due to the continuity of contamination by Covid-19 and because they believe that many people do not perform the test to identify the disease, even if necessary, experts recommend maintaining the use of mask, alcohol in gel, social distance and isolation of people with symptoms.

The latest information on ICUs and wards in health units in Sergipe indicate that 79 patients are currently hospitalized. There are 42 on the public network and 37 on the private network.