servers will undergo maintenance on 01/03

FromSoftware continues to improve Elden Ring, and this time it’s time to tinker with the servers. Seeking to make the multiplayer experience even better, each of the platforms will undergo a period of scheduled maintenance. On PlayStation, servers will have dev attention from 11pm to 12am (BRT) on March 1st.

The information was released to fans of the franchise on the RPG’s social networks. The message to alert the community about the measure — and possible unavailability of services as happened with the arrival of patch 1.02 — was as follows:

servers for #ELDENRING will undergo maintenance in the next few days to help improve some multiplayer functions. Times and maintenance length for each platform will be listed in the following thread. Thank you in advance for your kind understanding. — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 28, 2022

In short, Tainted, be careful not to be surprised while exploring the Midlands next Tuesday (01) — both on PS4 and PS5.

In sales, Elden Ring is already FromSoftware’s biggest release

The debut of Elden Ring in the United Kingdom served to show the success of the title in the commercialization of physical media in the country. According to an analysis by GameIndustry.biz, the RPG is already FromSoftware’s biggest release and even surpassed the numbers of Dark Souls 3. Check it out!