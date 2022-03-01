Shell announces it will withdraw from joint venture with Russia’s Gazprom

Shell’s Board of Directors announced this Monday (28) its intention to leave the joint venture with the Russian Gazprom. The company is expected to sell its 27.5% stake in the Sakhalin II project, a liquefied natural gas facility, its 50% stake in Salym Petroleum Development, as well as another 50% stake in the Gydan development in Siberia.

Shell also says it intends to withdraw interest in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

“We cannot – and will not – sit still. Our immediate focus is on the security of our people in Ukraine and supporting our people in Russia. In discussion with governments around the world, we will also work through the detailed trade implications, including the importance of secure energy supplies to Europe and other markets, in compliance with the relevant sanctions,” Shell said in a statement.

The company explains that at the end of 2021, it had about US$ 3 billion in non-current assets in the three ventures of Gazprom. “We hope that the decision to start the exit process from joint ventures with Gazprom and related entities will affect the book value of Shell’s assets in Russia and lead to losses,” the statement reads.

Earlier, the Norwegian energy company Equinor also informed that it had decided to stop new investments in Russia and start the process of exiting its joint ventures Russian forces after Moscow’s attack on Ukraine. The decision follows British giant BP’s announcement on Sunday that it will exit its nearly 20% stake in Russian oil company Rosneft.

