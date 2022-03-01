Shell, Equinor and BP decide to leave Russia after Ukraine invasion

After British oil company British Petroleum (BP) announced that it would abandon its 20% stake in Russian state oil company Rosneft, now it was the turn of giants Equinor and Shell to follow suit.

Amid the attacks on Ukraine, Norway-based Equinor said on Monday (28/2) that it will suspend new investments in Russia and begin the process of withdrawing from joint ventures it has with Russian energy companies. .

Equinor’s Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, Anders Opedal, said that “in the current situation, we view our position as unsustainable”.

Also this Monday, the Anglo-Dutch Shell also expressed its break with Russian state-owned companies and the exit of business they have in the country. The United Kingdom and Norway are part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), a military alliance led by the United States.

The attitude of the oil companies shows that the siege of Western powers against Moscow is intensifying and goes beyond financial sanctions.

Companies that left Russia

Operating in Russia for over 30 years, Equinor has approximately 70 employees in Russia and produces around 25,000 barrels of oil per day.

At the end of 2021, the capital of the Norwegian company was valued at US$ 1.2 billion. Norway invests public resources in several companies in countries through its sovereign wealth fund, one of the largest on the planet.

Shell, in turn, has a 50% stake in Salym Petroleum Development, which develops fields in Western Siberia, 50% in Gydan, which explores and develops blocks on the Gydan Peninsula and 27.5% in the gas plant. natural liquefied Sakhalin-II.

In addition to leaving these companies, Shell has announced that it will end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which would bring natural gas from Russia to Germany.

In a statement, the company’s chief executive, Ben van Beurden, said: “We are shocked by the events in Ukraine, the result of a senseless act of military aggression that threatens the security of Europe.”