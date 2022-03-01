Shell joins BP and leaves R$15.4 billion in investments in Russia

Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Shell announced today (28) that it will exit all of its Russian operations, including joint ventures with Russian state-owned gas Gazprom and a large liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, becoming the latest major Western energy company to leave the oil-rich country after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The company said its assets in the ventures were about $3 billion in value at the end of last year and noted that its decision to abandon them would lead to a loss or accounting loss.

In a statement, London-based Shell said it would exit a 27.5% stake in a liquefied natural gas facility based on Russia’s Sakhalin Island; a 50% stake in Salym Petroleum Development, an oil field group in West Siberia; and a 50% interest in a power venture on the Gydan Peninsula.

Sakhalin 2 is operated and 50% owned by Russian gas giant Gazprom on Russia’s northeast coast. Huge, it produces around 11.5 million tonnes of LNG per year, which is exported to major markets including China and Japan.

announcement

“Our decision to leave is one we made with conviction,” said Shell CEO Ben van Beurden, adding that the company will “work on the detailed trade implications” in line with a growing list of sanctions against Russia.

Shell, which did not immediately respond to Forbes’ request for comment, did not provide a timeline for its exit from Russia or indicate how it would exit its holdings, but said it would also end its involvement with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a US$$ investment. 11 billion (R$ 56.7 billion), a submarine project that links Russia to Germany.

The decision comes a day after rival BP has abandoned its nearly 20% stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft, in a move that could cost the British company more than US$ 25 billion (R$ 129 billion). Norway’s Equinor also plans to exit Russia.

“We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we regret, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression that threatens European security.” Ben van Beurden, CEO of Shell

Context

The economic fallout since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on Thursday has intensified amid a growing list of sanctions against the Russian government, businesses and oligarchs. This morning, the US Treasury announced its latest batch of sanctions, barring any US citizen from doing business with Russia’s central bank, the Ministry of Finance or the National Wealth Fund and freezing the assets of US-sanctioned entities.

BP and Shell are not alone in pulling away from Russian companies. Norway’s sovereign wealth fund said yesterday it would sell its Russian assets, worth about $2.8 billion, and British bank HSBC reportedly told officials it would stop working with several Russian banks. .

As Russian stocks and funds tumbled, experts warned that mounting international sanctions punishing Russia have made the country “increasingly uninvestable for global investors,” largely because measures targeting the central bank’s reserve assets have helped to push the ruble to record lows.

Meanwhile, several companies have taken other retaliatory measures, such as Meta, the parent company of Facebook, for example, restricting access to Russian state media accounts in Ukraine.

BP’s exit from Russian state-owned

BP said yesterday (27) that it plans to divest its 19.75% stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, abruptly ending 30 years of operation in the oil-rich country.

The British oil and gas giant did not say how it plans to get rid of the stake, which it said would result in charges of up to $25 billion at the end of the first quarter. Rosneft accounts for about half of BP’s oil and gas reserves and a third of its production.

“I was deeply shocked and saddened by the situation unfolding in Ukraine and my heart goes out to everyone affected. This has led us to fundamentally rethink BP’s position with Rosneft,” said BP Chief Executive Bernard Looney.

The decision represents the boldest step by a Western oil company with exposure to Russia amid a growing crisis between the West and Moscow.

BP said the news would not affect its short-term and long-term financial goals, which include a strategy of moving away from oil and gas to low-carbon fuels and renewable energy.

Looney and his predecessor Bob Dudley will step down from the board of Rosneft, which BP acquired after the sale of 12.5 billion shares of TNK-BP shares in 2013.

British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who on Friday expressed “concern” about BP’s participation in Rosneft in a call with Looney, said on Twitter that he liked the decision.

“Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine should be a wake-up call to British companies with commercial interests in Putin’s Russia,” he said.

On account of the stake, BP received income from Rosneft in the form of dividends totaling about $640 million in 2021, about 3% of cash flow from BP’s operations.

Read more:

