Smart bird is filmed imitating dog to get family’s attention – News

It all started when Australian Collette Dunn fed an injured and hungry bird in her backyard a year ago. The bird was a magpie, of the crow family, and therefore quite intelligent. Gradually, more magpies began to arrive in her backyard. Today, about 50 of them land in the backyard, sing and, of course, want food. Playback/Video/Facebook/Collette Dunn

Collette does not skimp and gives gourmet food to the birds: dried crickets, sunflower seeds, oatmeal and ground beef Playback/Video/Facebook/Collette Dunn

In addition to her, her neighbors also help the birds. The Australian, resident of the city of Oxenford, believes that the increasing number of birds on her property is related to fires and food shortages for them. Playback/Video/Facebook/Collette Dunn

‘I usually wake up at 5:30 in the morning and I go out with my coffee and they’re here waiting for me,’ she told 7 News on Nov. READ MORE: Chimpanzee learns to wash clothes and surprises zookeepers Playback/Video/Facebook/Collette Dunn

In addition to her, her granddaughter Nadia also shares her love for birds. Playback/Video/Facebook/Collette Dunn

‘They will always be welcome in our home,’ he added. Playback/Video/Facebook/Collette Dunn

His son Frederick is also impressed by how friendly the birds are. READ THIS: Nobody understands how this tree ended up in the middle of this car Playback/Video/Facebook/Collette Dunn

‘They jump directly on your shoulder and your hand’, he adds. Crows can also be quite cruel and don’t forget past problems. An Indian knows this very well, having been attacked by crows for three years. See the reason below! Playback/Video/Facebook/Collette Dunn

Shiva Kewat cannot leave the house without being continually attacked by crows. A group of them, like a squadron of fighter jets in war movements. To the point that his home in Madhya Pradesh, India, is his only place of peace. All because he tried to help a baby crow and he ended up dying. Playback/Video/Facebook/Times of India

Three years ago, Shiva tried to help a baby crow trapped in an iron net. READ THIS: Devoted mother takes days to photograph her 17 animals in the living room Playback/Video/Facebook/Times of India

But unfortunately he couldn’t and the bird ended up dying. Pixabay

The crows in the region didn’t take the case lightly and made Shiva a target! READ MORE: Bizarre creature with ‘alien tentacles’ scares experts Playback/Video/Facebook/Times of India

To the point where the man leaves the house with a stick to try to scare away the crows Playback/Video/Facebook/Times of India

‘If I could explain to them, I was just trying to help… Poor people, they believe I killed the girl,’ he said in an interview with the Times of India. Playback/Video/Facebook/Times of India

Shiva states that he does not intend to harm the crows, at most carries a stick in an effort to scare them away. DON’T MISS: Surprise! Man finds venomous snake inside boot Pixabay

As crows are not to be trifled with — and are one of the smartest animals ever — the Indian claims that he has already been wounded in the head ‘several times’ Pixabay

‘The crows attack him as if they were fighter jets diving towards a target in the cinema,’ some villagers told the Times of India Playback/Video/Facebook/Times of India

Journalists investigated whether this was violent behavior by crows against several villagers. READ THIS: Teacher creates method to avoid cheating and revolt parents of students Pixabay

(After all, we know that some of them can be quite temperamental and brutal) Playback/Video/Facebook/Times of India

The result is just as expected: the animals only attack Shiva Playback/Video/Facebook/Times of India

The case may be one of the first proven cases involving revenge and crows. WORTH YOUR CLICK: Macabre! The city that profits from serial killer crime tourism Playback/Video/Facebook/Times of India

In 2011, research done at the University of Seattle concluded that yes, crows can hold grudges. Playback/Video/Facebook/Times of India

In addition, they are able to memorize human faces indefinitely. Playback/Video/Facebook/Times of India