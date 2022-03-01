Soldiers who swore at Russians are ‘alive and well’

Ukrainian soldiers attacked last week for allegedly cursing Russian military personnel on the island Zmiinyi — or Snake Island, in English — are “alive and well”, according to the Ukrainian Navy. On Friday (25), the day after the attack, the Ukrainian president volodymir Zelensky had announced that all soldiers were killed in a bombing while trying to protect the region.

The information was released by the US broadcaster CNN, based on a statement from the Ukrainian Navy. The note on Monday (28) also reports that the Ukrainian military resisted two offensives by Russian forces, but were forced to surrender “due to lack of ammunition”.

Island lighthouses, towers and antennas Zmiinyi, located in the Black Sea, were also destroyed, according to the Navy.

On Saturday (26), the Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service had previously said it believed “all 82 Ukrainian defenders of Zmiinyi Island might be alive”. Images carried by Russian state media also showed the arrival of Ukrainians in Sevastopol, in the Crimea region, territory annexed by Russia in 2014, where they are being held.

the island of Zmiinyi is just 18 hectares in area and is about 50 kilometers south of Ukraine, close to the border with Romania.

Action audio supposed

Last week, a Ukrainian official reported on the deaths of 13 soldiers and circulated audio that he and the European press said was a conversation between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

“This is a Russian warship. I propose that you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary casualties. Otherwise, you will be bombed,” the Russians reportedly said.

“Russian warship, go f…”, supposedly replies the Ukrainian side. From there, according to the Ukrainian version, the Russians would have started the attack.

(With Reuters)