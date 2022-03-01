SP coast specialist warns of gym training after death of woman crushed by weight

The death of a woman inside a gym in Mexico last week sparked a worldwide alert about care that must be redoubled during training. in an interview for The Tribunethe personal trainer from Praia Grande, Fabiano Alves, explained that some exercises can offer more danger than they appear, however, the risks can be avoided.
The occasion that ended the woman’s life in front of her own daughter was caught by the gym’s surveillance cameras. The woman is hit in the neck by a 180 kg bar after failing to lift it. For Fabiano, one of the mistakes in the situation was not activating the equipment’s safety lock.
He explains that the woman performed squats. However, in this exercise, the ideal is that the safety lock of the machine with the weight is activated to prevent the bar from descending as it happened with it. In addition, he believes that another mistake was the excess load and the seat that appears in the images. (used as ‘limiter’).
“That bank was in an inappropriate place. The limiter itself has to be the safety lock. If she couldn’t bear the load, the bar would go down, but it would stop at the safety catch and she would fall sitting on the floor without any risk”.
Therefore, Fabiano warns people about the exercise in question. According to him, a common mistake is to use equipment with loads previously used by other people, as each one has its own limit.
Other exercises
The personal trainer also highlights the care needed in other common equipment within gyms, such as the treadmill. “Although it seems harmless, there are many reports of deaths after accidents on treadmills.”
According to Fabiano, it is necessary to avoid running without food (fasting), with incompatible speeds, using the cell phone or distracted. In addition, it is not recommended to let children play in the equipment, which must be turned off after use.
“If the treadmill has a sensor to increase and decrease the speed, care must be taken not to place the towel on top of the sensor, as it may trigger the command to increase speed”.
Common in gyms, the leg press also requires care in relation to the load. “If you have hyperextension (knee ‘coming in’ during the movement) and lock your knees, you can seriously injure yourself,” says Fabiano.
According to him, another essential care is with the fixed bar. “Always check if the bar supports your weight, otherwise it can cause accidents”, he explains about training that can involve bench press, free squat, among others.
Fabiano also warns that, in these exercises, it is necessary to follow safety measures with other people at the gym. “Always put the cleat on, as the lack of balance can cause the weights to slide off the bar and hit another practitioner”.
One of the main concerns of the staff is with the exposure on the social network, as he believes that students end up wanting to take bigger loads than necessary. “They forget a little about the safety side, but there is little care”, he concludes, emphasizing the importance of guiding a physical education professional during training.